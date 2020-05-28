Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

Nissan Motor Company will be shutting down its factories in Indonesia and Spain after recording significant operating losses amounting to 40.5 billion yen (~Rs 2,848 crores). Its plant in Thailand will cater to the needs in the Southeast Asian market, while its plant in the UK will deliver to the Europan countries. In Spain alone, around 3,000 direct jobs are expected to be affected, and more indirectly. Nissan will be putting its focus on the Chinese market along with Japan and North America with new products using electrification as the key driver.

By:Updated: May 28, 2020 6:02:36 PM
Makoto Uchida, President & CEO, Nissan Motor Company

Nissan announced Thursday it will close two auto plants, in Spain and Indonesia, as it sank into the red for the first time in 11 years after the coronavirus pandemic sent global demand plunging and halted production. Nissan’s Chief Executive Makoto Uchida told reporters the production in Europe will be centred at the British plant in Sunderland, and the production in Indonesia will move to Thailand, as the Japanese automaker reduces global production by 20%.  Nissan Motor Co. reported Thursday a 671.2 billion yen ($6.2 billion) loss for the fiscal year ended in March, its first annual loss since the aftermath of the financial crisis in the year ending in March 2009. Yokohama-based Nissan had recorded a 319.1 billion yen profit the previous fiscal year through March 2019.  Nissan said its global vehicle production dropped 62% in April to 150,388 vehicles from a year ago. Global vehicle sales slipped nearly 42% last month. Its sales for the fiscal year ended in March sank nearly 15% to 9.9 trillion yen ($91.6 billion).

“The future remains unclear and it is extremely hard to predict,” Uchida said.

Nissan had spent much of the past year seeking to patch up its tarnished reputation, damaged by the November 2018 arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn over financial misconduct allegations, including under-reporting future compensation and misusing Nissan money.

Nissan, which makes the Leaf electric car, X-Trail sport utility vehicle and Infiniti luxury models, also appeared to be beset by confusion at the top managerial levels for some time. Ghosn, sent in by Renault in 1999 when Nissan was near-bankrupt, had been such a major figure at Nissan’s helm for so many years.  The coronavirus outbreak came on top of such woes.

Uchida acknowledged Nissan was not yet able to give a financial projection for this fiscal year through March 2021. But he said financing had been secured and various measures to cut costs were underway, and the company will reshape its operations to restore profitability.

He vowed Nissan would build on its core strengths, including reducing models as well as focusing on certain geographic areas, such as the domestic Japanese market, as well as China and the U.S., to achieve efficiency and profitability, rather than chasing sales size.

“We will admit our errors of the past and steer into the future in the correct way, without hesitation,” said Uchida.

Earlier Thursday, Spain’s government said Nissan’s decision to close manufacturing in the northeastern Catalonia region would result in the loss of some 3,000 direct jobs. The Industry Ministry urged Nissan to reconsider.

Workers’ unions have warned 20,000 more jobs in Nissan’s supply chain in Spain would also be at risk if Nissan went ahead with the closure of its car manufacturing plant in Barcelona and two smaller factories in nearby towns.

Like other automakers, Nissan has been also hurt by the sales decline in the U.S., a key profitable market.

On Wednesday, the top executives of Renault of France, Nissan and smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. held a joint news conference to underline the message the two-decade alliance remained strong.

Seeking to ally doubts about the alliance unravelling, which have loomed after the Ghosn scandal, the executives said they will further share purchasing, development and technology to save costs and stay competitive.

Nissan has repeatedly sought to distance itself from the Ghosn scandal. Ghosn’s successor Hiroto Saikawa has also resigned after allegations surfaced about dubious income.  Ghosn has insisted on his innocence, saying his personal enemies concocted the allegations to get him removed. He fled to Lebanon late last year, skipping bail while awaiting trial. Ghosn said he escaped because he couldn’t expect a fair trial in Japan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

This 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR is a classic car with a carbon fibre body and 900 hp

This 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR is a classic car with a carbon fibre body and 900 hp

Mercedes-AMG boss takes charge of Aston Martin: Andy Palmer ousted as President and CEO

Mercedes-AMG boss takes charge of Aston Martin: Andy Palmer ousted as President and CEO

BharatBenz announces free truck check-up and sanitisation: Campaign dates and areas detailed

BharatBenz announces free truck check-up and sanitisation: Campaign dates and areas detailed

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars

Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars

Ola Electric's Etergo AppScooter: Tesla of scooters with 240 km range and these great features

Ola Electric's Etergo AppScooter: Tesla of scooters with 240 km range and these great features

Okinawa electric scooter colour configurator goes live: Here's how much more you pay for a custom paint

Okinawa electric scooter colour configurator goes live: Here's how much more you pay for a custom paint

Mercedes-Benz unleashes 1061hp! New AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R launched in India

Mercedes-Benz unleashes 1061hp! New AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R launched in India

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo