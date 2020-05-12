Nissan India begins BS6 car dispatch: Restarts operations with COVID-19 guidelines

Nissan dealerships are open in the orange and green zones while the head office is currently operating with a skeletal staff.

By:Updated: May 12, 2020 11:00:03 AM
Image of the current Kicks used for reference

Nissan India which had stopped its operations owing to the lockdown and scare spread by the COVID-19 pandemic has started work. The company has started by sending its BS6 car dispatches to dealers in the country. At present, there are no BS6 Datsun or Nissan models in India. The company’s first BS6 car could be the Nissan Kicks. As we are aware, the Kicks will not only get a facelift but also a new turbo petrol engine. Nissan’s head office with the sales and marketing team too has restarted but with a skeletal employee structure. Dealerships which fall under the orange and green section have been allowed to operate as well.

The staff at the dealerships too is skeletal and these people have been apprised of the new coronavirus guidelines. Maintaining social distancing as well as using sanitisers is part of the regime now. Moreover, employees have also been asked to maintain staggered lunch timings as well as use gloves and masks at all times.

Nissan India, apart from the new Kicks, is also readying an updated redi-Go. This model will go on sale shortly with a slight price hike. Nissan India also has the Magnite compact SUV in its portfolio. This model is a sub-4m model and will go on sale by August. It is also expected to have a set of new engines – petrol-only. There will be a CVT as well as manual transmission options. It remains to be seen if the new 1.3-litre turbo petrol makes its way under the hood of the Magnite as well. A make or break model, the Magnite has to click for the Japanese brand here. The company is otherwise struggling with low sales volumes. These sales too come from the budget brand – Datsun – mostly from the fleet market. A bunch of new launches then can safely be expected from Nissan in the future.

