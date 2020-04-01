Nissan appoints Guillaume Cartier as Chairman for Africa, Middle East, and India region

Cartier has replaced Peyman Kargar who is taking up a strategic corporate role at Nissan following three years as AMI Chairman and global head of Datsun.

Nissan has recently announced the appointment of Guillaume Cartier as the Senior Vice President and Chairman for Africa, Middle East, and India region (AMI) and Head of the Global Datsun Business Unit. The appointment is effective starting April 1st 2020. In his new role, Cartier will lead the regional management committee and be responsible for business strategy and performance with all the functional heads for the Nissan brand as well as assume the role of Head of Datsun globally. Cartier has replaced Peyman Kargar who is taking up a strategic corporate role at Nissan following three years as AMI Chairman and global head of Datsun.

Cartier has re-joined Nissan from its Alliance partner Mitsubishi, where he was the Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, Mitsubishi Motors. Before that, he has held multiple senior positions with Nissan that he first joined in the year 1995, including SVP Sales & Marketing for Nissan Europe in 2013. Cartier has over 25 years of experience in serving at Nissan and Mitsubishi across multiple roles covering global and regional operations.

Commenting on Cartier’s appointment, Ashwini Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer, Nissan said that Africa, Middle East and India region continues to be significant for Nissan in terms of long-term growth and potential market share. He adds that Cartier brings in a wealth of senior experience from this part of the world, having over 25 years at Nissan, and the company’s alliance partner Mitsubishi, which will be vital in continuing to drive the business forward by meeting the needs of an expanding and evolving customer base.

Speaking on his appointment, Cartier says that he is delighted to take on the role of chairman for Africa, Middle East and India region and he looks forward to working with the company’s regional leadership to continue growing its presence across the markets. He adds that the company has a strong positioning in terms of products, services and industrial foot print, as well as an opportunity to expand its Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) platform and innovative approach to mobility solutions across the region.

