Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

The first all-electric Land Rover model will make its debut in 2024 as Jaguar to switch to pure-electric vehicles. JLR is also working on hydrogen fuel-cell power in its pursuit of zero net carbon by 2039.

Jaguar Land Rover has announced its future brand strategy with a focus on electric mobility and related technologies. In addition, JLR aims to become a net-zero carbon business by 2039. The brand’s new strategy will be spearheaded by the recently appointed CEO, Thierry Bolloré who assumed the role from September 2020. As a part of the brand’s new plans, we will see a brand new all-electric Land Rover model make its debut in 2024, with five more pure electric models for the off-road brand in the next five years.

Shift to Electric Vehicles

Currently, the only EV in the JLR portfolio is the Jaguar I-Pace which will be launched in India very soon. In the middle of the decade, Jaguar will be converted into a pure-electric brand. Jaguar has confirmed that the planned next-generation XJ model will not be a part of the lineup, meaning that it has now been axed. However, Jaguar may retain the “XJ” nameplate for a future electrified model.

Land Rover will use the forthcoming flex Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA). It will deliver electrified internal combustion engines (ICE) and fully electric variants as the company evolves its product line-up in the future. In addition, Land Rover will also use pure electric biased Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) which will also support advanced electrified ICE. Future Jaguar models will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture.

JLR’s new EV focused strategy comes after the government of the United Kingdom announced the discontinuation of internal combustion engine-powered vehicles which will be enforced at the end of this decade.

By 2030, Jaguar sales are to be 100% electric while Land Rover’s sales are to be pure electric by up to 60%.

Additionally, Jaguar Land Rover will also commit to the development of clean-hydrogen fuel-cell power which it is projecting to see demand for in the future. Development is already underway with prototypes arriving on UK roads within the next 12 months as part of the long-term investment programme. The announcement also confirms that the brand will continue to retain its global manufacturing and assembly footprint, but will see reorganisation and restructuring of its management.

More collaborations with the Tata Group

The brand will also collaborate and share technologies and knowledge with industry leaders. In particular, the brand mentioned that it would share more with the wide expanse of its parent, Tata Group. It hopes that it will help the brand “explore potential synergies on clean energy, connected services, data and software development leadership”

JLR will invest £ 2.5 billion (~+Rs 25,000 crore) into its new strategy to electrify its products, develop technologies, streamline its business and achieve net carbon neutrality. With the new strategy assisted by the collaborations with the Tata Group of companies, Jaguar Land Rover aims to be one of the most profitable luxury manufacturers in the world.

