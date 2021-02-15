Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

The first all-electric Land Rover model will make its debut in 2024 as Jaguar to switch to pure-electric vehicles. JLR is also working on hydrogen fuel-cell power in its pursuit of zero net carbon by 2039.

By:February 15, 2021 4:33 PM

Jaguar Land Rover has announced its future brand strategy with a focus on electric mobility and related technologies. In addition, JLR aims to become a net-zero carbon business by 2039. The brand’s new strategy will be spearheaded by the recently appointed CEO, Thierry Bolloré who assumed the role from September 2020. As a part of the brand’s new plans, we will see a brand new all-electric Land Rover model make its debut in 2024, with five more pure electric models for the off-road brand in the next five years.

Shift to Electric Vehicles

Currently, the only EV in the JLR portfolio is the Jaguar I-Pace which will be launched in India very soon. In the middle of the decade, Jaguar will be converted into a pure-electric brand. Jaguar has confirmed that the planned next-generation XJ model will not be a part of the lineup, meaning that it has now been axed. However, Jaguar may retain the “XJ” nameplate for a future electrified model.

Land Rover will use the forthcoming flex Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA). It will deliver electrified internal combustion engines (ICE) and fully electric variants as the company evolves its product line-up in the future. In addition, Land Rover will also use pure electric biased Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) which will also support advanced electrified ICE. Future Jaguar models will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture.

In the middle of the decade, Jaguar will be converted into a pure-electric brand

JLR’s new EV focused strategy comes after the government of the United Kingdom announced the discontinuation of internal combustion engine-powered vehicles which will be enforced at the end of this decade.

By 2030, Jaguar sales are to be 100% electric while Land Rover’s sales are to be pure electric by up to 60%.

Additionally, Jaguar Land Rover will also commit to the development of clean-hydrogen fuel-cell power which it is projecting to see demand for in the future. Development is already underway with prototypes arriving on UK roads within the next 12 months as part of the long-term investment programme. The announcement also confirms that the brand will continue to retain its global manufacturing and assembly footprint, but will see reorganisation and restructuring of its management.

More collaborations with the Tata Group

The brand will also collaborate and share technologies and knowledge with industry leaders. In particular, the brand mentioned that it would share more with the wide expanse of its parent, Tata Group. It hopes that it will help the brand “explore potential synergies on clean energy, connected services, data and software development leadership”

JLR will invest £ 2.5 billion (~+Rs 25,000 crore) into its new strategy to electrify its products, develop technologies, streamline its business and achieve net carbon neutrality. With the new strategy assisted by the collaborations with the Tata Group of companies, Jaguar Land Rover aims to be one of the most profitable luxury manufacturers in the world.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Fastag mandatory from today midnight: No further deadline extensions

Fastag mandatory from today midnight: No further deadline extensions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives

EESL electric vehicles clock 2 crore km in Delhi: Saved carbon emission, fuel by this much

EESL electric vehicles clock 2 crore km in Delhi: Saved carbon emission, fuel by this much

Exclusive: Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched soon; Vxi variant gets new infotainment system

Exclusive: Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched soon; Vxi variant gets new infotainment system

Alarming findings in World Bank's report on social & financial impact of road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Alarming findings in World Bank's report on social & financial impact of road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Jyoti Malhotra replaces Charles Frump as the new MD at Volvo Car India

Jyoti Malhotra replaces Charles Frump as the new MD at Volvo Car India

Exclusive! Ather 450X, 450 Plus Delhi-NCR launch next month: New Hosur factory 3 times scalable

Exclusive! Ather 450X, 450 Plus Delhi-NCR launch next month: New Hosur factory 3 times scalable

Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Five key changes including Tripper real-time navigation

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Five key changes including Tripper real-time navigation

Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut