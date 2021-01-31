New Fortuner, Innova Crysta help sales soar for Toyota with 92% growth in January

The Toyota & Suzuki Alliance models have reached a sales milestone of 50,000 units since they reached the market in 2019.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced its sales performance for the month of January 2021. The Indian arm of the Japanese automaker has sold 11,126 units in January 2021. This results in a growth of 92% in domestic sales when compared to wholesale numbers from the corresponding month from last year. In January 2020, the automaker was only able to push 5,804 units in the domestic market. Additionally, the Toyota & Suzuki Alliance has reached a sales milestone of 50,000 sales since the first model was launched in the Indian market in 2019.

The automaker states that the growth seen in the month of January 2021 is contributed to the recent new model launches. The Toyota Fortuner facelift along with the premium “Legender” trim was launched in early January 2021. It was preceded by the 2021 Innova Crysta facelift in November 2020. The automaker claims that the Innova Crysta received an overwhelming response since it was launched.

Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President at TKM said that the brand is “humbled by the tremendous customer response for both [Fortuner, Legender] models, which shows in the continued trust and confidence in the Fortuner, which has been the segment leader since its launch more than a decade ago.”

In June 2019, the Toyota & Suzuki Alliance launched the Toyota Glanza — a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback. The alliance followed up with the launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser, a reworked version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. With these two new models, the automaker has been able to clock in 50,000 unit sales of both the cars in the domestic market in December 2020. Toyota says that the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have allowed entry for many new customers to the brand.

Toyota: Looking towards the future

When it comes to the business side of things, signs of the Indian auto industry seeing some form of revival is evident. The Indian auto industry has witnessed the most tumultuous period in the last couple of years in its history — contributed by the drop in demand for new cars, escalated by the coronavirus pandemic. Looking at the recent uptake in sales, Soni stated “The new year started on a positive note for us and our sales growth stands testimony to the same. Our wholesales have been very encouraging and the booking orders have also witnessed a significant rise.”

The Toyota & Suzuki Alliance is working on more cross-badged models to be launched in Asian markets, as well as India. It is expected that the next model from this partnership will be a Toyota badged 7-seat MPV based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

