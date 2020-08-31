New five-week course on electric vehicle ecosystem by FSR Global: How it will help participants

FSR Global has launched a five-week online course—Electric Vehicles: A Power Sector Perspective.

By:Published: August 31, 2020 8:55 AM

 

In the past 10 years, the deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) has been growing at a rapid rate. As EV manufacturers around the world keep rolling out new models, the power sector is exploring avenues to prepare itself cope with the challenges arising from this transition. To help professionals who wish to address the power sector challenges posed by the ever-growing number of EVs, FSR Global—an initiative of the Florence School of Regulation, Italy—has launched a specialised five-week online course, called Electric Vehicles: A Power Sector Perspective. Building on the Florence School of Regulation’s legacy in Europe, FSR Global facilitates the development and delivery of effective energy policy and regulation in Asia, Latin America and Africa.

The course, FSR Global said, is an opportunity to dive into the policy and regulatory frameworks, as well as the business models supporting the development of EVs in Europe, the US, Latin America and Asia. It will start from September 10, 2020, and will help participants master the following:
—Building blocks for a holistic EV charging infrastructure policy and regulation;
—Business models in deploying charging infrastructure and the role innovation will play;
—How to manage additional EV load in the power system as well as the risks and mitigation avenues for grid integration;
—Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) applications, key enablers and how to unlock the V2X potential.

The course, FSR Global added, will offer a personalised learning experience with three engagement levels. In addition to video lectures, learning material includes podcasts, additional reading material including a tailor-made course text, forum discussions as well as an interactive live class. The amount of time required to take this course ranges from 4-10 hours per week depending on the aimed course level as well as the level of expertise in the subject prior to joining the course.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Belgian GP win as Ferrari finish out of points

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Belgian GP win as Ferrari finish out of points

New Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser seen: Likely new flagship above Interceptor, Continental GT 650!

New Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser seen: Likely new flagship above Interceptor, Continental GT 650!

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 launched: Harley Street 750 rival price, specs, features

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 launched: Harley Street 750 rival price, specs, features

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for the Belgian GP as Ferrari fails to reach top 10

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for the Belgian GP as Ferrari fails to reach top 10

Harley-Davidson 338R spied undisguised: Most affordable Harley India-bound?

Harley-Davidson 338R spied undisguised: Most affordable Harley India-bound?

Pre-bookings to open for 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS on 1st September: Launch soon

Pre-bookings to open for 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS on 1st September: Launch soon

Own a Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ciaz in Pune, Hyderabad without buying the car: Here's how!

Own a Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ciaz in Pune, Hyderabad without buying the car: Here's how!

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes Mumbai launch date out: Booking, token amount, more details!

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes Mumbai launch date out: Booking, token amount, more details!

Fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Scrambler-style Svartpilen 250, supersport RC 200 and more

Fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Scrambler-style Svartpilen 250, supersport RC 200 and more

Mahindra collaborates with Israel's REE Automotive to develop electric commercial vehicles

Mahindra collaborates with Israel's REE Automotive to develop electric commercial vehicles

Skoda Rapid automatic bookings start: Verna turbo rival's specs, fuel efficiency revealed

Skoda Rapid automatic bookings start: Verna turbo rival's specs, fuel efficiency revealed

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 available with cash discount: Offers, EMI and validity explained

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 available with cash discount: Offers, EMI and validity explained

Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at Rs 1.26 lakh: More powerful Hornet to rival TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at Rs 1.26 lakh: More powerful Hornet to rival TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Bajaj Dominar 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Bajaj Dominar 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Audi RSQ8, the fastest production SUV Coupe, launched in India

Audi RSQ8, the fastest production SUV Coupe, launched in India

Honda CB125R electric bike in the making: Patent images reveal design, other details!

Honda CB125R electric bike in the making: Patent images reveal design, other details!

Renault Triber AMT review: A family man's budget automatic 7-seater

Renault Triber AMT review: A family man's budget automatic 7-seater

MG Hector Plus prices increased: Innova Crysta rival costlier by this much

MG Hector Plus prices increased: Innova Crysta rival costlier by this much

Ducati Panigale V2 launched in India: 155hp 959 successor priced at Rs 16.99 lakh with new features!

Ducati Panigale V2 launched in India: 155hp 959 successor priced at Rs 16.99 lakh with new features!

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 launched: New variants, price, specs explained

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 launched: New variants, price, specs explained