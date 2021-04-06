New ban on music system in auto-rickshaws in Madhya Pradesh: Details explained

A new law to ban aftermarket fitment of music systems in auto-rickshaws has been proposed by the Madhya Pradesh Government. As per the new norms, permits will be cancelled for auto-rickshaws who modify the vehicle with music systems.

By:April 6, 2021 11:07 AM
music system installation now banned for auto rickshaws in MP

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has proposed a new law for three-wheelers. Under the new law, auto-rickshaws in the state will not be allowed to install aftermarket music systems. Under the state’s Autorickshaw Regulations Scheme 2021, three-wheeler owners are not permitted to make changes/modifications to the vehicle which include installing an aftermarket music systems. The MP government will enforce this by cancelling the permits of the vehicles should the norm be violated.

The new rules have come about after the MP High Court order, dated February 15, requiring the state government to draft a dedicated set of regulations for the auto-rickshaw sector. This has resulted in the new Autorickshaw Regulations Scheme 2021 of Madhya Pradesh.

Under the new scheme, many new guidelines for auto rickshaw owners have been proposed. Some of these include; if a driver is fined twice for not driving the auto-rickshaw in the designated lane, jumps a red light more than once, or driving high speed or even under the influence of alcohol, his permit to drive a three-wheeler will be cancelled.

The new regulations also state that permits for petrol and diesel-powered auto-rickshaws will not be renewed after 10 years. They are to be phased out and replaced with CNG three-wheelers.

Additionally, the auto rickshaws are to be fitted with speed governors (40 kph upper limit) accompanied by a tracking device that would be connected to the state transport department.

While some commuters and the general public would particularly appreciate the regulations towards safety along with the crackdown on loud blaring music from auto-rickshaws. However, PTI reports that union body — Indore Auto Drivers Mahasangh founder Rajesh Bidkar claims that the new rules will be impractical and the sector is likely to oppose its imposition.

