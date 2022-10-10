Navratri 2022 vehicle sales jump by 57% YoY: FADA report

According to FADA, vehicle sales increased by a massive 57 per cent in Navratri 2022 on a YoY basis. Over 3.69 lakh two-wheelers and 1.10 lakh cars were sold in India in Navratri this year.

Navratri turned out to be a significant festive period for automakers in terms of sales. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), on October 10, released vehicle retail data for the Navratri period for the first time. According to FADA, vehicle sales increased by a massive 57 per cent in Navratri 2022 on a YoY basis.

Vehicle Retail Data for Navratri 2022: FADA

Category Navratri’22 Navratri’21 Navratri’20 YoY % (2021) YoY % (2020) Navratri’19 YoY % (2019) 2W 3,69,020 2,42,213 3,07,903 52.35% 19.85% 3,55,851 3.70% 3W 19,809 9,203 5,952 115.25% 232.8% 15,082 31.34% CV 22,437 15,135 11,142 48.25% 101.4% 16,365 37.10% PV 1,10,521 64,850 86,380 70.43% 27.95% 69,657 58.66% TRAC 17,440 11,062 14,387 57.66% 21.22% 9,177 90.04% Total 5,39,227 3,42,459 4,25,761 57.46% 26.65% 4,66,128 15.68%

As shown in the above table, over 3.69 lakh two-wheelers and 1.10 lakh cars were sold in India in Navratri this year. Even the three-wheeler segment, commercial vehicles, and tractors registered healthy growth in sales. While all the categories have recorded positive YoY growth, what’s further interesting is that the sales numbers are even better than the pre-covid figures of Navratri 2019.

Commenting on how Navratri’22 performed, FADA President, Manish Raj Singhania said, “For the first time, FADA is releasing Navratri Auto Retail figures. Overall retails increased by a massive 57% compared to Navratri’21. All categories also showed extremely high growth with 2W, 3W, CV, PV, and Tractors increasing by 52%, 115%, 48%, 70%, and 58% respectively.”

He further added, “When compared to Navratri’19 (which was prior to covid), total retails increased by 16%. Here too, all categories showed positive momentum with 2W, 3W, CV, PV, and Tractors growing by 4%, 31%, 37%, 59%, and 90% respectively. Navratri retails clearly shows that customers were back in showrooms with all guns blazing after a gap of 3 years.”

“In fact, the two-wheeler category which was continuously showing weakness when compared to pre-covid months also registered single-digit growth. We now hope that this trend continues till Diwali so that apart from PV dealers who will see a decade high during this festive, the 2W dealers also have a good season and hence helps them liquidate their stock which they have built in anticipation of a good festive,” Singhania concluded.

