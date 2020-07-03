Motorcycle segment to perform better than others amid Covid-19 pandemic: Fitch

The report says that while the forecast suggests that India's motorcycle sales will contract by 23.7 per cent year-on-year in 2020-21, motorcycle production is expected to be contracted by just 16 per cent year on year. This contraction in both output and sales is largely due to a number of factors. More details below.

By:Updated: Jul 03, 2020 4:51 PM

 most affordable BS6 bikes in india, BS6 bikes under 50000 rupee, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, bajaj CT 100, bajaj CT 110

Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research on Friday said the motorcycle segment in India would perform better compared to the rest of the auto industry. The reason behind being, more consumers will be forced to enter the bike segment due to the increased financial pressure amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. Domestic motorcycle production would gain some support from shift in demand but more benefit would accrue from the export market as the demand for motorcycles remains relatively robust in many emerging markets (EMs), the Fitch Group unit said in a statement. In India, motorcycle producers have largely returned to normal operations and the segment does not depend on imported components as much as other parts in the country’s automotive industry, which reduces the risk of further supply chain disruptions, it added.

Watch our 2020 Hyundai Creta turbo petrol video review:

‘While we forecast that India’s motorcycle sales will contract by 23.7 per cent year-on-year in 2020-21, we expect motorcycle production to contract by just 16 per cent year on year,” it said. This contraction in both output and sales is largely due to the production and dealership operation stoppages that occurred during the first two countrywide lockdowns, it added. “That said, while we believe that the continued growth in COVID-19 infections will see consumers hold off on making large purchases, the fear of public transportation will motivate some consumers to commit to purchasing motorcycles in 2020-21,” it said. Others are likely return to the motorcycle market towards the end of the fiscal and into 2021-22 as the economic uncertainty from COVID-19 starts to subside.

“We forecast that motorcycle sales will increase by 28.1 per cent in 2021-22 and that motorcycle production will increase by 14 per cent over the same period,” it added. Exports will remain strong over short to medium terms, which will support the country’s motorcycle production industry, it said. In 2019-20, the country exported around 16.7 per cent of its locally produced motorcycles, and this share is expected to increase in the current fiscal, it added. Bike exports from India go mainly to Nigeria, Colombia, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Kenya. Furthermore, as the global e-commerce industry’s growth accelerates under COVID-19 related lockdowns, it will further elevate the need for motorcycles to execute last-mile deliveries, Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research noted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yamaha pre-monsoon service camp starts: Free bike check-up, discounts and more

Yamaha pre-monsoon service camp starts: Free bike check-up, discounts and more

Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune: Heavy-duty hydrogen truck to launch within 3-4 years

Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune: Heavy-duty hydrogen truck to launch within 3-4 years

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 spied testing in India: To get these new features

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 spied testing in India: To get these new features

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch delayed: Maruti Vitara Brezza rival might be launched in festive season

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch delayed: Maruti Vitara Brezza rival might be launched in festive season

Indian driver in F1: Jehan Daruvala to make Formula 2 debut at Austrian GP

Indian driver in F1: Jehan Daruvala to make Formula 2 debut at Austrian GP

Maruti Suzuki introduces car leasing: No down payment or resale value worries

Maruti Suzuki introduces car leasing: No down payment or resale value worries

Big News! Hyundai Venue to introduce iMT before Kia Sonet: Benefits vs AMT explained

Big News! Hyundai Venue to introduce iMT before Kia Sonet: Benefits vs AMT explained

Kia Motors sold 7,275 units of Seltos and Carnival in June: Sales up over four times than May

Kia Motors sold 7,275 units of Seltos and Carnival in June: Sales up over four times than May

Turbocharged petrol sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Skoda Rapid to Hyundai Venue

Turbocharged petrol sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Skoda Rapid to Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol Review: Fast, powerful and exciting!

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol Review: Fast, powerful and exciting!

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift unveiled: Gets plug-in hybrid with 130 kph in electric-only mode

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift unveiled: Gets plug-in hybrid with 130 kph in electric-only mode

2020 Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos to become India's highest-selling SUV in June

2020 Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos to become India's highest-selling SUV in June

New Maserati Nettuno twin turbo V6 engine to use F1 tech: Power, torque figures revealed

New Maserati Nettuno twin turbo V6 engine to use F1 tech: Power, torque figures revealed

Toyota Camry, Vellfire prices increased: Costlier by this much!

Toyota Camry, Vellfire prices increased: Costlier by this much!

2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month

BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month

Yamaha introduces special offer for COVID-19 warriors: How to avail this scheme

Yamaha introduces special offer for COVID-19 warriors: How to avail this scheme

India-bound Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new white Rosso livery: Expected price, features of 959 successor!

India-bound Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new white Rosso livery: Expected price, features of 959 successor!

Exponential growth upcoming in Indian EV market in next 1-1.5 years: BluSmart Mobility

Exponential growth upcoming in Indian EV market in next 1-1.5 years: BluSmart Mobility

New-gen Hyundai i20 India-spec spied testing: Expected features, engines, launch date

New-gen Hyundai i20 India-spec spied testing: Expected features, engines, launch date