Motherson Sumi acquires Bombardier Mexico’s electrical wiring business

The acquisition was completed by Motherson Sumi's Mexican subsidiary Motherson Rolling Stock Division (MRS)

By:Updated: May 03, 2021 5:50 PM

Motherson Sumi, the Indian automotive component maker has successfully completed the acquisition of Bombardier’s Mexico business related to electric wiring. The acquisition of activities and assets of Bombardier’s Huehuetoca, Mexico (BT Ensambles México) assembly have now been taken over by Motherson Sumi. The acquisition was completed by Motherson Sumi’s Mexican subsidiary Motherson Rolling Stock Division (MRS). MRS is part of the Motherson Rolling Stock Division which manufactures and designs power packs, electrical cabinets, and electrical distribution systems for leading rolling stock manufacturers. The transformation process of Bombardier was overseen by MRS and this acquisition was a part of the deal. This same company has also acquired Bombardier’s UK systems business and electrical component facility in Derby.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, MSSL said, “Motherson is driven by its vision of being a globally preferred solutions provider to its customers. By strengthening the Rolling stock product portfolio in American region, we reaffirm our commitment to our customers, we are very happy that the teams involved worked relentlessly to close this deal despite the pandemic-induced challenges. We would also like to take this opportunity to warmly welcome the team at Huehuetoca, Mexico into the Motherson family.”

André Gerstner, President, MRS, said “We are grateful and honored to Bombardier Transportation (BT) for giving us the opportunity to build a real global partnership. Now we are proud to take this relationship with Alstom to a next level in the years to come”

 

