More Indians ready to buy electric vehicles: Survey

While 68% of the respondents believed switching to EVs will help reduce air pollution, 11% and 6% of respondents considered driving pleasure and lower maintenance cost, respectively, as the main reason for considering a shift to EVs. 

By:March 23, 2021 10:14 AM

 

Indicating a shift towards electric vehicles in the wake of continuous fuel price hikes coupled with rising ownership cost of conventional vehicles, a survey has found that an increasing number of Indian customers are willing to buy electric vehicles. According to the survey, 66% of the respondents said they were willing to buy electric vehicles, out of which 53% were strongly inclined to go electric. Among those surveyed, 13% were not yet ready for the transformation, whereas 19% decline to go either way. The survey, conducted by auto-tech firm CarDekho and Omnicom Media Group (OMG), was to understand consumer awareness, interest and apprehensions related to electric vehicles.

While 68% of the respondents believed switching to EVs will help reduce air pollution, 11% and 6% of respondents considered driving pleasure and lower maintenance cost, respectively, as the main reason for considering a shift to EVs. Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari recently asked the EV manufacturing industry to shift towards indigenous battery technologies, while assuring it of all possible assistance from the government.

At present, EVs contribute less than 1% of total vehicles sold, but the segment has the potential to scale up to 5% within a few years. In 2019-20, about 3.8 lakh electric vehicles were sold in India, of which 58% were low-speed three-wheelers and 40% were two-wheelers. The EV segment also comes with a few challenges. While 43% of respondents said frequent recharging will be a problem, 20% raised concerns over the reliability of EVs during long drives and inter-city travel. Another 16% considered inadequate infrastructure (charging stations) a bigger hurdle. Nearly 12% of those surveyed said pricing was an important consideration.

Respondents suggested manufacturers offer a full list of service stations in any city, accessories for easy and fast home charging, and an extended service warranty assurance for vehicles. The survey was conducted across India among potential four-wheeler buyers. Almost 40% of the respondents own an SUV and 29% own a hatchback, followed by 25% owning sedans.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

Mahindra ALSV, Kalyani M4: Highlights of Indian Army’s new armoured fleet

Mahindra ALSV, Kalyani M4: Highlights of Indian Army’s new armoured fleet

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Rajputana's KTM 390 Duke-based Cafe Racer with angular styling & super slicks is awe-inspiring

Rajputana's KTM 390 Duke-based Cafe Racer with angular styling & super slicks is awe-inspiring

New 345hp Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79 lakh: Will rival BMW M340i xDrive

New 345hp Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79 lakh: Will rival BMW M340i xDrive

You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launch Vantage F1 Edition

You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launch Vantage F1 Edition

BMW M340i Video Review: Specs, performance, features, price

BMW M340i Video Review: Specs, performance, features, price

Drunk teen in speeding Mercedes kills three in Mohali, Punjab

Drunk teen in speeding Mercedes kills three in Mohali, Punjab

Komaki MX3 electric motorcycle launched: Range, features & price

Komaki MX3 electric motorcycle launched: Range, features & price

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review: Top speed, specs, features, price, all details

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review: Top speed, specs, features, price, all details

Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

Kushaq vs Seltos vs Creta vs Taigun vs Duster specification comparison: The better compact SUV?

Kushaq vs Seltos vs Creta vs Taigun vs Duster specification comparison: The better compact SUV?

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch next month: All you need to know

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch next month: All you need to know

Skoda Kushaq SUV explained in images: Specs, interior, expected price

Skoda Kushaq SUV explained in images: Specs, interior, expected price