Minda Industries to acquire 51% stake in Uzbekistan’s UzChasys

With the Uzbekistan government now ready to divest their stake in the government-controlled facilities, more and more opportunities are coming up for investors.

By:June 23, 2021 2:24 PM
Image used for representatiion

Indian companies seem to be at the forefront when it comes to acquiring rivals. One such case has come to the fore wherein Minda Industries has said that it will pick up a 51 per cent stake in Uzbekistan’s UzChasys. The latter is a prominent automotive light manufacturing maker. The stakes amount to almost Rs 58 crore and Minda Industries claims to have won the bid for the same. With the Uzbekistan government now ready to divest their stake in the government-controlled facilities, more and more opportunities are coming up for investors. The government had set up the auction as well. UzChasys specialises in manufacturing of automobile headlights and lamps and is a leading supplier to OEMs in Uzbekistan and has significant exports. Uzbekistan automotive market is expected to grow significantly in coming years along with introduction of new models which will benefit UzChasys. The acquisition will further expand the company’s geographical footprints.

Minda Industries in the meanwhile will also expand its reach with this acquisition. The company is well-known in India and caters to many OEMs. It remains to be seen if UzChasys brings in something substantial to the Indian automotive lighting scene or will it be relegated to its parent nation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New 1,250cc Harley-Davidson coming on 13th July: What this motorcycle could be

New 1,250cc Harley-Davidson coming on 13th July: What this motorcycle could be

2022 Hyundai Elantra N teased ahead of global launch: Spoiler alert!

2022 Hyundai Elantra N teased ahead of global launch: Spoiler alert!

Video: World's first electric flying racecar takes maiden flight ahead of Grand Pix later this year

Video: World's first electric flying racecar takes maiden flight ahead of Grand Pix later this year

Audi e-tron launch date confirmed: Electric luxury SUV launch on this date

Audi e-tron launch date confirmed: Electric luxury SUV launch on this date

Price hike alert! Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting July

Price hike alert! Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting July

Automotive industry lauds Gujarat EV policy as a 'progressive' move to accelerate EV adoption

Automotive industry lauds Gujarat EV policy as a 'progressive' move to accelerate EV adoption

More affordable Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant launched in both petrol & diesel

More affordable Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant launched in both petrol & diesel

2021 MINI 3-Door, Convertible, JCW launched in India: Everything on this 200hp Hot Hatch range

2021 MINI 3-Door, Convertible, JCW launched in India: Everything on this 200hp Hot Hatch range

No registration fee, up to Rs 20,000 off on electric 2-wheelers: Gujarat EV policy decoded

No registration fee, up to Rs 20,000 off on electric 2-wheelers: Gujarat EV policy decoded

Electric bike with wireless charging: College students develop prototype with 100 km range

Electric bike with wireless charging: College students develop prototype with 100 km range

June 2021 scooter discounts! Honda Activa 125 now with Rs 3,500 cashback: How to avail

June 2021 scooter discounts! Honda Activa 125 now with Rs 3,500 cashback: How to avail

Maruti Suzuki car prices to increase again: Fourth hike this year

Maruti Suzuki car prices to increase again: Fourth hike this year

Nissan starts Magnite exports to these 3 countries: Production cross 15,000 units mark

Nissan starts Magnite exports to these 3 countries: Production cross 15,000 units mark

'MG CARE at Home' relaunched: Car sanitisation and minor repairs at your doorstep 

'MG CARE at Home' relaunched: Car sanitisation and minor repairs at your doorstep 

Suzuki Jimny Lite launch soon: Expected features, price of this compact off-roader

Suzuki Jimny Lite launch soon: Expected features, price of this compact off-roader

Maruti Suzuki could fund your startup idea with the new Mobility Challenge: Here’s how

Maruti Suzuki could fund your startup idea with the new Mobility Challenge: Here’s how

Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings open: 540hp SUV India launch soon

Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings open: 540hp SUV India launch soon

Yamaha FZ-X genuine accessory price list: Seat cover, LED indicators and more

Yamaha FZ-X genuine accessory price list: Seat cover, LED indicators and more

Maserati Levante hybrid SUV India launch soon: More showrooms coming up

Maserati Levante hybrid SUV India launch soon: More showrooms coming up

F1 2020: Verstappen wins French GP as Red Bull out-class Mercedes on strategy

F1 2020: Verstappen wins French GP as Red Bull out-class Mercedes on strategy