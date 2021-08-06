Mihup in talks with 2-wheeler companies for interactive voice software

Through this, customers can probably even set their desired riding modes through their phone, check/answer phone calls from the motorcycle's display function and more.

By:Updated: Aug 06, 2021 5:56 PM
Image used for representation

In the Indian motorcycle scene, currently you have very few motorcycle or scooter interfaces that communicate with you. In the sense, they talk back to you just like a car’s infotainment system might. Something just like how the Hector’s system does. We only have the Honda 350cc bikes that come with helmet Bluetooth connectivity and the Triumph Connect that lets you hook your GoPro to the screen. There is also the Honda Goldwing and few other bikes that let you stream music. However, Kolkata-based Mihup Communications have now confirmed to Express Drives that they have been approached by two-wheeler makers for their interactive voice software. Mihup has been involved in developing the software for Tata Motors passenger cars. It is already in use in the Tata Nexon as well as Altroz. Mihup has also confirmed that they have working on pilot projects with few other auto companies and these may bear fruition in the near future.

Mihup says that they support Over The Air updates to their software. They provide a multi-VPA platform, where Mihup works as a resident voice engine, and OEM can choose to integrate any third-party voice engine such as Google assistant, Siri on the top of the platform. Their patentable voice platform helps in this aspect wherein difficult-to-understand vernacular dialects too are grasped quickly by the AI bot.

What this means is that in the future, we might have, to start with, a few premium yet mainstream bikes come with this feature. While no numbers were revealed, expect a Rs 10,000 hike over a motorcycle without this feature. Through this, customers can probably even set their desired riding modes through their phone, check/answer phone calls from the motorcycle’s display function and more. What’s more, its interactive and perhaps just voicing out your commands might induce the interface to obey the inputs or tell you specifically why it cannot be fulfilled at that particular time. More like making your Android or Siri assistants dial a call without you lifting a finger. This might also require government approval but we hope that it comes in soon.

