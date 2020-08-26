Microsoft picks Magenta Power for startup support program: To help develop EV charging software

Microsoft's start-up support program supports B2B tech startups to scale and grow leveraging its technology, cloud marketplace, enterprise sales team, and its growing partner ecosystem.

By:Published: August 26, 2020 6:16 PM

magenta power microsoft

Microsoft has selected Magenta Power, an EV charging solutions provider, for its start-up support program under which Microsoft supports B2B tech startups to scale and grow leveraging its technology, cloud marketplace, enterprise sales team, and its growing partner ecosystem for developing its digital technology platforms for EV and EV charging.

Magenta has been developing India specific EV charging hardware solutions since 2017. Now with the support of Microsoft, Magenta will be able to develop technology for the ChargeGrid software, which will provide Magenta with an opportunity to become an end-to-end ‘Socket to Software’ solution provider for EV charging.

Magenta Power has been operating in the field of electric vehicle charging infrastructure since 2017. It was the first in India to introduce a solar-powered EV charging station and also set up EV charging corridors at a number of highways in the South of India.

Also read: Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

In January last year, Magenta Power launched the ChargeGrid Pro EV charger that delivers on easy installation and commission. In July 2019, the startup introduced a more compact EV charger and announced a tie-up with Hindustan Petroleum for installing 500 EV chargers.

Magenta Group of companies includes Magenta Power, Magenta EV Solutions and Magenta Informatics, operating in all major cities in India, with six regional offices and head quarters in Navi Mumbai. Magenta is also affiliated with the Asia-Pacific Energy Group of USA. It specialises in Solar PV based systems, Solar water heaters, Wind Turbine systems and Bioenergy.

