Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Michelin will collect scrap tyres from the customer and transport it to be processed and recycled. The initiative is being done in collaboration with the Swedish company — Enviro.

Image: Michelin

Michelin has announced to invest in the construction of its first tyre recycling plant. The tyre manufacturer has invested $30 million (~Rs 218 crore) for the construction of a new-generation tyre recycling facility in Chile. Michelin has tied up with Swedish company — Enviro which has developed a patented technology to recover black carbon, pyrolysis oil, steel and gas from end-of-life tyres. Tyres which are to be scrapped would be collected from the customer directly. It would then be transported to the plant to be processed, cut up and then recycled. Construction will begin in 2021, and the plant is expected to be operational from 2023.

Michelin states that through this new initiative, the plant would be able to recycle 30,000 tonnes of earthmover tyres a year. 60% of earthmover tyres are scrapped every year nationwide. The plant will be able to recycle and reuse the materials from these tyres for other applications.

Regarding the new initiative, Sander Vermeulen, Vice President, Marketing & Business Development at Michelin said “this will enable us to offer customers a new-generation recycling solution while developing new business for the Group. We are currently in talks with several Chilean mining customers to sign long-term contracts. By scaling up Enviro’s technology, we are offering them a solution that will support their environmental objectives and enables the development of a circular economy.”

The technology from Enviro will be able to extract high-quality reusable materials like carbon black, pyrolysis oil, gas and steel from these tyres. Currently, the plans are to reuse 90% of the recovered materials to re-create rubber-based products like tyres, conveyor belts and anti-vibration products and materials. The remainder of the source will be used to generate its own heat and power the plant itself.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.