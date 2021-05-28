MG ties up with Attero to recycle Li-ion electric vehicle batteries in India

MG has priced the ZS EV (uses Li-ion batteries) starting at Rs 20.99 lakh, making it significantly affordable than the Hyundai Kona EV.

MG Motor India has touched upon a very touchy topic. One of recycling Li-ion electric vehicle batteries. The company has teamed up with Attero, one of the clean-tech providers, for disposing used Li-ion batteries. MG currently retails the ZS EV in India and also has the Hector mild-hybrid on sale. Both of these use the lithium-ion batteries. MG claims that the ZS EV does 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds whereas the range is of 419km. Using the company’s fast charging grid, one can charge their ZS EV to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes. MG has priced the car at Rs 20.99 lakh, making it significantly affordable than the Hyundai Kona EV. In the near future, more MG EVs are expected and a few were shown at last year’s Auto Expo as well.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have been continuously working on expanding the ecosystem in the EV space, as one of the first entrants in the segment. The partnership with Attero gives our customers more confidence with respect to the battery’s end-of-life usage. The move will assist in responsible recycling and will further minimize the carbon footprint of ZS EV users while supporting the local economy.”

Nitin Gupta, Attero’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We believe in sustainable approaches as we are committed to the ‘Clean India, Green India’ vision. More people are purchasing EVs due to environmental concerns and are readily driving the adoption. At Attero, we are today enabling India to innovate more and disrupt the global paradigm while generating minimal e-waste, wherein we hold more than 30 global patents for our recycling technologies. We are delighted to join hands with MG and feel that Attero is the best match to the high-performance batteries provided in its vehicles.”

Disposing Li-ion batteries is not an easy task. If buried in the mud, these tend to be poisonous.

