MG Nurture Program to start soon: More than 200 students to be trained in auto industry skills

The course will start next month and will continue till August 2020, with a clear focus on providing skills necessary in the auto sector.

By:Updated: May 15, 2020 5:17:40 PM

Like many other auto companies, MG Motor India too is starting a training program for those aspiring jobs in the auto industry. The MG Nurture Program as it is called will train more than 200 students to be ready in this competitive auto industry. The students will be given exposure to areas like retail sales in the front line and brand as well as marketing studies under this internship program.

MG will be helped by several start-ups and online portals in screening the students. The necessary set up will be arranged by these portals and at the same time, a robotic selection will be put in place. For higher studies. there will be scholarships provided for outstanding students.

Rajeev Chaba, the president and MD of MG Motor India said that the company wants to empower students for the future. This program will begin from June and will be a two-month course. Those deserving students will also get a chance to work with MG India. This is more on the lines of an internship project and hence there will be no fees involved. Amongst those looking to join, MG will have a 50:50 male-female ratio for the same.

MG India has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 relief program. Not only did the company help by donating Rs 2 crore to the relief fund but there other charity work too was undertaken. This involved feeding those located near its factory, donating a converted Hector-ambulance, giving away masks, sanitisers and more. On the product side, MG will soon launch the Hector Plus. The Hector Plus will have more equipment than the standard car and also an extra pair of seats. The Gloster SUV is also on the cards for a launch this year. It will be priced around Rs 40 lakh but have equipment that punches above its weight.

