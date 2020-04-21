MG Motor India appoints Udit Malhotra as the Head of Marketing

Malhotra has previously worked with Genesis BM (now Genesis BCW) for more than five years, DELL for close to one-and-a-half years and Infotel Solutions for over three years.

Morris Garages India has recently announced the appointment of Udit Malhotra as its Head of Marketing. For the last 10 months, Udit was the Acting Head of Marketing at MG before stepping into the role completely. Malhotra has replaced Pallavi Singh, who has now moved to BMW India. Udit headed the digital marketing team at MG during November 2017 to June 2019. In terms of his work experience, Malhotra has previously worked with Genesis BM (now Genesis BCW) for more than five years, DELL for close to one-and-a-half years and Infotel Solutions for over three years. Talking about MG Motor India’s sales performance, the company sold a total of 21,954 units in FY2020 that included 21,680 units of Hector along with 274 units of ZS EV electric SUV.

In other news, MG Motor India will be launching the Hector Plus around the festive season. The three-row version of the Hector gets a slightly different styling than the regular Hector SUV in order get its own individuality. MG Hector Plus will come with the company’s iSMART internet-enabled connected features coupled with the virtual assistant. Hector Plus price in India is expected to be higher than the standard model that is priced from Rs 12.7 lakh to 17.5 lakh.

That said, expect the Hector Plus to be priced in the range of Rs 14 lakh to 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming MG Hector Plus will rub shoulders against the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and the Tata Gravitas in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives official YouTube channel. Also, stay home and stay safe in order to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and support the lockdown in your full capacity.

