MG Motor announces Affordable Ventilator Challenge: To offer Rs 10 lakh grant to winning prototype

MG Motor today announced kickstarting a challenge to find an affordable and quick-to-produce ventilator for medical facilities taking care of COVID-19 patients. Post evaluation by a team of medical experts, the best ventilator design concept will receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh from MG Motor India. The carmaker will also provide production support for the proposed ventilator prototype at its Halol manufacturing facility to ensure quick market deployment.

The carmaker has called for submission of these entries under the MG Developer Program & Grant on its website: mgmotor.co.in/world-of-mg/events/mg-affordable-ventilator-challenge. The last date of submitting applications is 15 April 2020.

The MG Developer Program & Grant, launched in September 2019, is an initiative undertaken by MG to find and promote innovative ideas in the automotive space.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a dire need of ventilators to take care of the growing number of patients,” Rajeev Chaba, President & MD – MG Motor India, said.

There is an extreme shortage of ventilators in the country and those available are very expensive for mass adoption. As a responsible corporate citizen, MG Motor India is committed to fighting this pandemic. Incentivizing medical innovation through a financial grant to the most viable prototype is the most effective channel to do our bit for the community.”

In related news, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently announced that its specialised team at its Igatpuri and Mumbai plants have developed the first ventilator prototype in under 48 hours.

Ananda Mahindra tweeted a video that was made by the engineers showcasing the prototype. The engineers say that after extensive research on the internet, they have developed a prototype of an automatic inflating ventilator. Click the link above for more details.

