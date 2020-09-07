MG Hector sells 3 times lower than Kia Seltos but still dominates sales charts: Here’s why!

While the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta sell in excess of 8,000 units/month, the MG Hector manages 3,000 units. However, the MG has an advantage up its sleeve which has helped get it the upmanship over every other Rs 15 lakh SUV.

September 7, 2020

Ever since the MG Hector was launched last year, it has been doing a steady number. Around 3,000 units might not sound much but then the MG Hector operates in the Rs 15 lakh on-road price bracket. That is one tough cookie to crack. Only the Kia Seltos, which was launched a couple of months after the Hector, has managed to sell almost triple and sometimes quadruple the numbers shown by MG. The Kia Seltos has a wide price band starting from Rs 10 lakh – Rs 18 lakh. Its cousin, the Hyundai Creta, has been lapping at its heels and is also consistently selling close to 8,000 units a month. So, how do we justify the headline you’ve just read. For that, the size aspect comes in to play. The MG Hector plays in a field that has the aforementioned cars as well as long-timers like the Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and so on.

In this heavily contested segment, MG has played the dimensions game. The MG Hector is the longest SUV in its segment with a length of 4,655mm. With the launch of the Hector Plus, the standard car has become even longer. The closest SUV in this segment, in terms of length, is the Tata Harrier at 4,600mm. As is usually the case, size is said to be the decider. MG sold 2,732 units of the Hector last month while Tata moved 1,694 units of the Harrier. This also marks the first time Tata Motors, in a year, has managed to sell more than 1,500 Harriers.

Compared to the Harrier, the Hector has better powertrain options though both share the same diesel engine. The similarities end there as the Harrier offers an automatic whereas the Hector comes with a petrol engine, with a mild hybrid and DCT option. The Hector is better equipped too with connected car technology and many other unique bits. It also has a longer warranty. A recent survey shows that the Hector has a much better brand recall and thereby a higher resale value.

If you’re wondering, the Jeep Compass has consistently sold in three-digit numbers whereas the XUV500 has only bettered the Harrier’s numbers a couple of times in the last year. Hyundai has joined the equation with the facelifted Tucson and the new Karoq and T-Roc are limited by their CBU mandates.

