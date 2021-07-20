MG and ISIEIndia tie-up to build 100 electric vehicle training centres

In the Centre of Excellence,  students can perform various research on electric vehicle powertrain, battery design, motor design, battery pack cooling, battery-pack thermal management, charging infrastructure etc.

By:Updated: Jul 20, 2021 5:38 PM
Layout of the CoE

MG Motors India has been promoting the use of electric vehicles and to further this cause, the brand has tied up with ISIE. Both the companies have entered into an agreement wherein 100+ Centres of Excellence will be built for research to be carried out on EV engineering as well as training. The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles or SMEV as we know them, will also be supporting the companies. These Centres of Excellence will be built at existing universities as well as facilities thereby helping students get a first-hand knowledge about this seemingly new world of electric vehicles. By 2025, the aim is to create five lakh plus strong workforce that is ready to deal with EVs. This aforementioned CoE will have three labs –  EV/HEV Powertrain Research Lab, Battery Prototyping & Testing Lab, as well as Charging Infrastructure Lab.  Through this,  students can perform various research on electric vehicle powertrain, battery design, motor design, battery pack cooling, battery-pack thermal management, charging infrastructure etc.

Through the CoE, both companies aim to educate the students via industry experts. There will also be projects based on electric vehicles that the students will have to conduct. Angel investors, applying for loans and other parameters too will be taught to the students. This will, in turn, help them to get self-dependent and start their own EV firms in the process. The gap between academics and the industry will also be plugged with this. Engineering students will also be lured with the idea of new as well as renewable energy sources.

Yash Yadav Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, MG Motors India said “We MG Motors India are also one of the fastest start-up autonomous industry and as a very young organization, ISIE is running skill development programs for youth, ISIE trains people with high skills development. It’s a great pride to partner with ISIEINDIA for Skill development and Research for EV Sector”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen India rolls out new logo, brand design at showrooms across India

Volkswagen India rolls out new logo, brand design at showrooms across India

New vintage car/bike registration rules: Why it will be a relief for owners, collectors

New vintage car/bike registration rules: Why it will be a relief for owners, collectors

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent

Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent

Royal Enfield becomes top-selling mid-size bike brand in New Zealand

Royal Enfield becomes top-selling mid-size bike brand in New Zealand

Ola CEO hints colour options of electric scooter: 10 metallic, matte shades likely on cards

Ola CEO hints colour options of electric scooter: 10 metallic, matte shades likely on cards

Ducati Multistrada V4 India launch date out: 170 hp ADV to challenge BMW R 1250 GS

Ducati Multistrada V4 India launch date out: 170 hp ADV to challenge BMW R 1250 GS

Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival's expected price, features

Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival's expected price, features

Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

India's longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

India's longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying