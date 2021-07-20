MG and ISIEIndia tie-up to build 100 electric vehicle training centres

In the Centre of Excellence, students can perform various research on electric vehicle powertrain, battery design, motor design, battery pack cooling, battery-pack thermal management, charging infrastructure etc.

Layout of the CoE

MG Motors India has been promoting the use of electric vehicles and to further this cause, the brand has tied up with ISIE. Both the companies have entered into an agreement wherein 100+ Centres of Excellence will be built for research to be carried out on EV engineering as well as training. The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles or SMEV as we know them, will also be supporting the companies. These Centres of Excellence will be built at existing universities as well as facilities thereby helping students get a first-hand knowledge about this seemingly new world of electric vehicles. By 2025, the aim is to create five lakh plus strong workforce that is ready to deal with EVs. This aforementioned CoE will have three labs – EV/HEV Powertrain Research Lab, Battery Prototyping & Testing Lab, as well as Charging Infrastructure Lab. Through this, students can perform various research on electric vehicle powertrain, battery design, motor design, battery pack cooling, battery-pack thermal management, charging infrastructure etc.

Through the CoE, both companies aim to educate the students via industry experts. There will also be projects based on electric vehicles that the students will have to conduct. Angel investors, applying for loans and other parameters too will be taught to the students. This will, in turn, help them to get self-dependent and start their own EV firms in the process. The gap between academics and the industry will also be plugged with this. Engineering students will also be lured with the idea of new as well as renewable energy sources.

Yash Yadav Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, MG Motors India said “We MG Motors India are also one of the fastest start-up autonomous industry and as a very young organization, ISIE is running skill development programs for youth, ISIE trains people with high skills development. It’s a great pride to partner with ISIEINDIA for Skill development and Research for EV Sector”.

