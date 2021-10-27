MetroRide introduces 3 new routes from Dwarka sector 11 metro station: Plans to expand to entire Delhi-NCR

MetroRide has launched its services at Dwarka sector 11 metro station. The company will provide EVs to commuters on three routes, namely Dwarka sector 11 metro station to Apoorva Chowk, Rajapuri, and Dwarka Sector 11 market.

MetroRide is India’s first AI-driven electric mobility platform that offers first and last-mile connectivity to high-frequency destinations. The company is currently operational in Bangalore, Delhi, and Noida at multiple stations. MetroRide has now even expanded to include the Dwarka sector 11 metro station in New Delhi. The company says that the commuters will be now able to use electric vehicles to get to their destinations in an affordable, faster, and safer way.

MetroRide has launched its services at Dwarka sector 11 metro station and the company will provide electric vehicles to commuters on three routes, covering more than 60 stops. The three routes include Dwarka sector 11 metro station to Apoorva Chowk, Rajapuri, and Dwarka Sector 11 market. MetroRide also plans to expand its service to the entire Delhi-NCR region in the next two to three years. According to the company, an AI-based electric shared mobility platform enables the customers to make their daily Metro commute affordable, quick, and carbon-free.

Local MLA Sh. Gulab Singh, Capt. Shalini Singh, Ward President, Dwarka A, and the MetroRide team were present for the launch. Speaking of the launch, Gulab Singh, MLA of the constituency said, “We are glad that MetroRide started operations at Dwaraka station. This 100% electric-green initiative will be great for our local community. We are very excited about this launch.”

Commenting on the launch Girish Nagpal, CEO, and Co-Founder, MetroRide said “We are dedicated to resolving the problem of first- and last-mile connection in our urban areas. Our promise to customers is affordable pricing, the highest level of security, and the shortest possible wait time. Our average wait time is now under 2 minutes, and we are always working to improve it”

Kaaman Agarwal, CTO, and Co-Founder, MetroRide stated, “MetroRide is an AI-first company, and our goal is to leverage technology to solve the first- and last-mile ride-hailing issues that we all encounter. Daily commuters may book trips in just two clicks and enjoy a hassle-free experience free of bargaining and precise change concerns thanks to our easy-to-use software.”

