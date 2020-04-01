Mercedes-Benz to set up temporary hospital with isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Pune

Mercedes-Benz India says that this measure by the company will not only benefit the medical urgency of such challenging times but also benefit the community after closure of the temporary facility.

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will set up a medical facility with isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Pune. The temporary hospital will be able to accommodate about 1500 patients will be set up in Mhalunge-Ingale village (Chakan Khed) in association with Zila Parishad. Mercedes-Benz India employees will also voluntarily be contributing one day’s salary – the amount of which will be matched by the company towards contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility is in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) housing area, which has newly built with 374 rooms.

Mercedes-Benz India will assist the Zila Parishad with all the necessary infrastructure including the medical equipment required to create a temporary OPD, infrastructure for stay, stretchers, wheelchairs, PPE kits, sanitizers, etc. which are essential in the smooth functioning of the hospital and isolation wards.

Mercedes says that this measure by the company will not only benefit the medical urgency of such challenging times but also benefit the community after closure of the temporary facility. After easing of the COVID-19 situation, the medical equipment will be donated to the Civil Hospital of Khed, and the assets from isolation wards will be donated to the tribal youth hostels.

The manufacturer will also provide logistics support for setting up the isolation wards and has supported the Grant Medical Foundation (Ruby Hall Clinic) directly by donating ventilators. The company plans to support 1600 daily wage workers and BPL families from Khed and Viman Nagar area: Provide them dry ration & cleaning kits.

Also read: Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

This initiative will be executed through Mercedes-Benz India’s existing partner NGOs, Shashwat Trust and Ashraya Initiatives for children. This initiative will secure requirements for food and hygiene for these families until the end of May.

“In these challenging times, we are trying to support the local community and the local authorities. The new medical facility will help support the local authorities and the people of the region with healthcare in the coming times if the situation worsens. We stand together with our community and it remains our endeavour to support them and the authorities in every possible way. We hope for a steady recovery of the crisis and getting back to normalcy,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.