Mercedes-Benz to set up temporary hospital with isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Pune

Mercedes-Benz India says that this measure by the company will not only benefit the medical urgency of such challenging times but also benefit the community after closure of the temporary facility.

By:Updated: April 1, 2020 6:07:43 PM

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will set up a medical facility with isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Pune. The temporary hospital will be able to accommodate about 1500 patients will be set up in Mhalunge-Ingale village (Chakan Khed) in association with Zila Parishad. Mercedes-Benz India employees will also voluntarily be contributing one day’s salary – the amount of which will be matched by the company towards contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility is in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) housing area, which has newly built with 374 rooms.

Mercedes-Benz India will assist the Zila Parishad with all the necessary infrastructure including the medical equipment required to create a temporary OPD, infrastructure for stay, stretchers, wheelchairs, PPE kits, sanitizers, etc. which are essential in the smooth functioning of the hospital and isolation wards.

Mercedes says that this measure by the company will not only benefit the medical urgency of such challenging times but also benefit the community after closure of the temporary facility. After easing of the COVID-19 situation, the medical equipment will be donated to the Civil Hospital of Khed, and the assets from isolation wards will be donated to the tribal youth hostels.

The manufacturer will also provide logistics support for setting up the isolation wards and has supported the Grant Medical Foundation (Ruby Hall Clinic) directly by donating ventilators. The company plans to support 1600 daily wage workers and BPL families from Khed and Viman Nagar area: Provide them dry ration & cleaning kits.

Also read: Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

This initiative will be executed through Mercedes-Benz India’s existing partner NGOs, Shashwat Trust and Ashraya Initiatives for children. This initiative will secure requirements for food and hygiene for these families until the end of May.

“In these challenging times, we are trying to support the local community and the local authorities. The new medical facility will help support the local authorities and the people of the region with healthcare in the coming times if the situation worsens. We stand together with our community and it remains our endeavour to support them and the authorities in every possible way. We hope for a steady recovery of the crisis and getting back to normalcy,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz to set up temporary hospital with isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Pune

Mercedes-Benz to set up temporary hospital with isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Pune

Car sales March 2020: Hyundai India sells 32,279 units amid Covid-19 lockdown

Car sales March 2020: Hyundai India sells 32,279 units amid Covid-19 lockdown

2020 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City: Specs, price, features compared

2020 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City: Specs, price, features compared

Nissan appoints Guillaume Cartier as Chairman for Africa, Middle East, and India region

Nissan appoints Guillaume Cartier as Chairman for Africa, Middle East, and India region

Maruti Suzuki registers 47% sales drop due to Coronavirus lockdown: Sells 83,792 units in March

Maruti Suzuki registers 47% sales drop due to Coronavirus lockdown: Sells 83,792 units in March

Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival's price, spec, features

Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival's price, spec, features

2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here's one good news for you

Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here's one good news for you

Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

Tips to maintain your electric two-wheeler's health during Covid-19 lockdown

Tips to maintain your electric two-wheeler's health during Covid-19 lockdown

New 2020 Hyundai i20 features, price, engines: 5 things to expect from the Baleno rival

New 2020 Hyundai i20 features, price, engines: 5 things to expect from the Baleno rival

Isuzu India to launch BS6 models by mid-2020: Extends existing warranties till end of May due to coronavirus

Isuzu India to launch BS6 models by mid-2020: Extends existing warranties till end of May due to coronavirus

22Kymco shuts down: Electric vehicle start-up packs up after launch announcement

22Kymco shuts down: Electric vehicle start-up packs up after launch announcement