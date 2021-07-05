Mercedes-Benz R&D India gets NASSCOM recognition for Engineering Innovation

NASSCOM has awarded Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India with ER&D Organization of the Year. MBRDI has also been working with startups with its Startup Autobahn programme.

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI)

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has been recognised by NASSCOM for its engineering innovation. The National Association of Software and Service Companies, a non-governmental trade association has awarded MBRDI with the ‘ER&D Organisation of the Year’ for 2021. The research and development entity was recognised at the first edition of Engineering & Innovation Excellence Awards 2021 which was organised by NASSCOM. The role of the awards is to demonstrate India’s role as a global leader in engineering and R&D.

Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, MBRDI felt proud that the team’s efforts were recognised with the award. He stated “Our efforts in providing best-in-class digital solutions to our headquarters, that contribute towards building world-class products, have been duly acknowledged. We firmly believe that digital technologies can address the challenges posed by technology disruption in the auto industry.”

MBRDI, stationed in Bangalore, has established itself as ‘the centre of excellence’ for Daimler in engineering and R&D. It envisions bringing India’s efforts closer to the Group and strengthen competitiveness for long-term success. Mercedes-Benz R&D India has played key roles in the development of new technologies like connected, autonomous, and electric drive. In addition, MBRDI has also been collaborating with startups through its Startup Autobahn programme.

