Mercedes-Benz India’s Mechatronics course: Job placements, admission, benefits

The Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics course is a one-year syllabus and has been in force since 2002 in India.

Shivleela, student of MKSSS with her colleagues

Working with a brand like Mercedes-Benz might be the dream of many a auto enthusiast. However, very few come close to realising this dream. In 2002, Mercedes-Benz made it a bit easier for the aspiring job seekers. The company, as part of its CSR activity, started the first Mechatronics training school. Mercedes’ aim was to give back to the society capable engineers and trained service personnel. Various institutes conduct the entrance tests for this school and even decide the date of the exams. The students, who clear the entrance exams, are then sent to Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics training school. Mind you, only 20 students are allowed in a batch and this is an annual exercise. So, only the best get in.

This new Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course has been designed by the Mercedes-Benz Global Training Centre and focuses on self-learning methodology. It also helps candidates upskill themselves with the latest technological advancements. The program has been conducted in close collaboration with Government and private educational institutions. As one of the leaders in the luxury automobile industry, Mercedes-Benz wanted to break the stereotype associated with women in this sector. Hence, more women are being encouraged to join the workforce. On the same lines, Express Drives happened to have a chat with a female beneficiary as well as Shekhar Bhide, vice-president, customer service and corporate affairs, Mercedes-Benz India.

Express Drives (ED): Does Mercedes-Benz provide employment to the pass-outs?

Shekhar Bhide (SB): Mercedes-Benz India facilitates the employment by providing ADAM (Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics) batch students list to its network. However, the company does not directly provide employment to students.

ED: How many such alumni currently work with Mercedes-Benz India?

SB: Eight ADAM students are currently working with Mercedes-Benz India after having worked with various dealer partners and other OEMs.

ED: Does Mercedes-Benz update the course from time to time?

SB: Yes. Almost every year the syllabus is updated for technological developments and market requirements. Last year in August 2019, a soft skill module was added to the syllabus – making the beneficiaries future-ready as well as service advisors.

ED: How long is the course for and do these students get to work as part of practicals in the MBIL factory in Chakan?

SB: This is a one year course; students undergo practical training at retail workshops for four weeks (two weeks each semester). They also visit Mercedes-Benz India HQ, for brand knowledge and impression.

ED: Will there be a gearbox specifically devised for the Indian market, especially with inputs from these students?

SB: No, the gearbox is only a part of training for the students.

ED: Is there a cost associated with this program or its part of the CSR activity?

SB: We have nine ADAM centres in the country, out of which five are supported through CSR. The infrastructure, required tools, training of the trainers and scholarship to the deserving candidates is provided by MB India through its CSR funds. The scholarship is 100%. In addition to this, Mercedes-Benz also helps the students for their living expenses (for CSR institutes). Other four ADAM centres are self-financed which attract a cost for the students.

Beneficiary

ED: How did the course benefit you?

Shivleela S. Angadi (SA) from MKSSS institute, Pune: I completed the ADAM course in December 2019. This course helped me in clearing all the basic concepts by electronic and mechanical POV. The most important feature of this course is that, it is a “self-reliant” one. As we have to learn many things on our own, it helped in building our skills. Course includes two “On Job Training” of 15 days each, which helped in increasing practical knowledge related to the maintenance of a car, of all the features of the car, and the working of the systems. Learning all these things is very fascinating.

ED: Did it give you an edge over others in terms of placement?

SA: After completing engineering in Mechanical branch, I did some research and got to know about this course. I was surprised as well as happy to know that this course was going to start especially for girls in MKSSS Institute of Technology, Pune. It has definitely given me an edge in terms of placement.

ED: How much value does the Mercedes-Benz course offer over similar offerings?

SA: The syllabus of the ADAM course is designed in such a way that each and every topic and the basic concept is related to the working of a vehicle. To learn about these topics we used tools like e-Learning and CBT (Computer Based Training) provided by Mercedes-Benz. These tools helped us in understanding the working of advanced technologies that are equipped in Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Therefore, I would say that ADAM course designed by Mercedes- Benz is very valuable.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.