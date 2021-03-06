Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: The most slippery internal combustion engine car in the world

One of the world’s most aerodynamic production vehicles is the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

By:March 6, 2021 1:22 PM

With a Cd value of 0.22—drag coefficient, or the resistance of an object in a fluid environment—and a frontal area of 2.19 square metres, the new A-Class Limousine has the lowest drag of any internal combustion engine production vehicle worldwide; it defends the original world record of the CLA Coupé held by Mercedes-Benz. The company said this is the result of over three decades of aerodynamics engineering at Mercedes-Benz.

In other words, the less a car ‘drags’ through the air, the less energy it needs to move, and that means better fuel efficiency (keeping all other areas such as weight and body type constant). So, the lower the Cd value, the ‘smoother’ the car glides through air.

“The A-Class was optimised down to the smallest detail by a multiplicity of computation loops, computer-aided engineering simulations and measurements in the wind tunnel in Sindelfingen, Germany,” Mercedes-Benz said in a statement. “Many small measures led to this record: a sophisticated reduction of the frontal area despite significantly improved interior comfort dimensions, an extensive sealing concept (such as the sealing of the headlamp surroundings) as well as almost complete panelling of the underbody, which includes the engine bay, main floorpan, parts of the rear axle and the diffuser.”

In the A-Class, the front and rear wheel spoilers have been optimised to route the air around the wheels as efficiently as possible; rims and tyres also underwent aerodynamic fine-tuning.

According to respective companies’ data, Tesla Model 3 has a Cd of 0.23, the Audi A4 2.0 TDI Ultra a Cd of 0.23, Tesla Model S a Cd of 0.24, Toyota Prius a Cd of 0.24 and Hyundai Ioniq a Cd of 0.24. The A-Class beats them all.

The A-Class Limousine will be launched in India on March 25. It’s a little over 4.5 metres long, and has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. It will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

