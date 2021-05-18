MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief by Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India has announced new initiatives to ensure the health, safety, and holistic wellbeing of its employees and the community in the midst of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

By:May 18, 2021 12:44 PM
Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI)Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI)

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has announced new initiatives to help support its employees and the community during the second wave of Covid-19. The initiatives are aimed to ensure the health, safety, and holistic wellbeing of its employees and the larger community. MBRDI has collaborated with C-CAMP (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms), the German Consulate, Bengaluru, Rhenus Logistics, and Nayonika Eyecare Charitable Trust. Its collaborative efforts are said to have helped in the procurement of 110 oxygen concentrators of hospitals in Karnataka.

Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, MBRDI said “We’ve taken extensive measures right from virtual medical consultation, Covid-19 care leaves, insurance coverage to vaccination programmes to support our employees and their families,”

He added; “Empathy is the need of the hour and at MBRDI, we are mindful that the communities around us need to be supported in all possible ways.  It is both our honour and duty to strengthen the larger relief efforts with the procurement of oxygen concentrators for the hospitals in Karnataka.”

MBRDI is supporting its employees by covering the cost of covid-19 vaccination for all its 6000 employees and their dependents. Additionally, MBRDI has collaborated with Apollo Clinic for its employees to be provided with a home isolation programme. Medical care and advisory services for two weeks will be provided with daily monitoring, consultation with physicians, diet counselling, physiotherapy sessions including breathing techniques, daily critical vitals checks and more under the plans free of cost.

Employees and their dependents will be provided with additional insurance cover exclusively for Covid-19 treatment. An internal task force has also been set up at the MBRDI where employees are volunteering in assisting colleagues in distress.

A 24×7 helpline has been put in place to provide virtual medical teleconsultation, end-to-end guidance on the doorstep RT-PCR swab collection, and information on hospitals and emergency services providing medical assistance to Covid-19 patients. MBRDI employees will also be provided with support for mental and emotional wellbeing with the Employee Assistance Programme now providing free counselling.

The entity is also planning to provide free healthy meals to be delivered to employees and their dependents who have been affected by the virus or in quarantine.

