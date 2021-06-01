May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

Toyota sales in May 2021 dropped by 92.7% due to lockdown. Sales dropped to 707 units in the month, but its first five months of the year saw better demand than 2020.

By:June 1, 2021 5:58 PM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced its sales performance result for May 2021. The Japanese marquee saw its sales drop to just 707 units in the month. However, the silver lining was the good performance in the months before. In the first five months of 2021 (Jan-May), Toyota registered a total of 50,531 unit sales. In contrast, the automaker sold 24,820 units in Jan-May 2020. The difference shows a 104% growth in demand in comparison to the year before, but both years had their fair share of lockdowns.

In May 2020, Toyota sold 1639 units. But because of the pandemic and sporadic lockdowns, the comparison would not reveal the ideal picture. Due to the severity of the restrictions in May 2021, month on month sales would be the fairer representation to gauge the demand trend. In April 2021, Toyota sold 9622 units meaning month on month, demand fell by 92.7%.

Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, TKM said, “Last month witnessed no production at our plants in Bidadi as well as minimal sales owing to the much needed restrictions & sporadic lockdowns in different parts of the country.”

Soni added “We also anticipate that factors like ‘pent up demand’ and the demand for personal mobility will continue to be quite significant once the markets open as consumers will want to own their vehicles instead of using shared or public mobility options. A testimony to this is the fact that we have a very healthy number of pending orders and there has been no significant order cancellation against the orders. However, we will be able to take a better stock of the situation once the restrictions are relaxed.

Even before the state-state-wide lockdown was declared in Karnataka, Toyota has halted operations for its annual maintenance shutdown at its plant in Bidadi. The shutdown was held between April 26 – May 14 which added to the days on non-production days for the manufacturer. Toyota is gearing up to resume productions once the lockdown is lifted and is currently working towards vaccinating its workforce.

TKM’s demand saw an uptake earlier in the year as the manufacturer had recently launched the mid-life cycle updates to its big-ticket products. The 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta and the Toyota Fortuner were launched. Now, the automaker is reportedly working on rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and WagonR models. Both to be developed in a similar collaboration with Maruti Suzuki as the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

Audi Sport announces all-star driver line-up for electrified project 2022 Dakar Rally

Audi Sport announces all-star driver line-up for electrified project 2022 Dakar Rally

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce in the works: Silent Shadow to be 'brand new' model

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce in the works: Silent Shadow to be 'brand new' model

Honda Africa Twin's Chinese copy with 48 hp and a GS in its name

Honda Africa Twin's Chinese copy with 48 hp and a GS in its name

EA stops online support for Need for Speed Carbon, Shift and more: Here's why

EA stops online support for Need for Speed Carbon, Shift and more: Here's why

Exclusive: India’s first electric superbike Emflux One launch plans on hold, here’s why

Exclusive: India’s first electric superbike Emflux One launch plans on hold, here’s why

Sony Mobile ES car audio system speakers, woofers launched in India

Sony Mobile ES car audio system speakers, woofers launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a sandwich joint: Not just RE’s breadwinner!

Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a sandwich joint: Not just RE’s breadwinner!

Autonomous vehicles hold potential to revolutionise farming, mining sectors & more: Tata Elxsi

Autonomous vehicles hold potential to revolutionise farming, mining sectors & more: Tata Elxsi

Collectors Edition: BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow launched in India

Collectors Edition: BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow launched in India

US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

US-based Triton EV to deliver 2,000 electric semi-trucks to India

TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser's India launch soon

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser's India launch soon

Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724

How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724