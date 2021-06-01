May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

TVS says that it has reduced dealer stocks to support its dealers and channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for the customer demand.

TVS Motor Company has announced sales numbers for the month of May 2021. The company says that during the said period, the sales were lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch. TVS adds that it reduced dealer stocks to support its dealers and channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for the customer demand. In May 2021, the total two-wheelers sales at TVS stood at 1,54,416 units against 56,218 units in May 2020. Out of this, bike sales stood at 1,25,188 units in May 2021 compared to 26,772 units in the month of May 2020. On the other hand, scooter sales of the company stood at 19,627 units in May 2021 against 16,120 units in May 2020.

So, overall, the company’s domestic two-wheeler sales were at 52,084 units in May 2021 in comparison to 41,067 units in May 2020. Coming to exports, TVS Motor Company exported 1,14,674 units in May 2021 as against 17,707 units in May 2020. Out of this, the two-wheeler exports were at 1,02,332 units in May 2021 compared to 15,151 units in the month of May 2020. Last but certainly not the least, the company’s three-wheeler sales stood at 12,473 units in May 2021 against 2,688 units in May 2020.

In other good news, TVS Motor Company is now gearing up for the launch of the new 2021 Apache RR310 in India. The bike was slated to be launched in April but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic compelled the brand to cancel the media ride and launch due to safety reasons. From what we have heard from our little birdie, the new 2021 TVS Apache RR310 will get a sportier riding position, adjustable suspension and also, new paint schemes. More details to follow soon so keep watching this space for all the dope.

