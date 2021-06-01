May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

Bajaj Auto has shown some strong signs of recovery from the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Except for the domestic commercial vehicle sales, the company reported positive sales growth in every area.

Bajaj Auto has announced its sales numbers for the month of May 2021. During the said period, the company reported an impressive triple-digit growth, showing very strong signs of recovery from the ongoing Covid scenario. Moreover, the Pulsar, Platina maker has well maintained its leadership position in exports. Now, digging into the details and looking at the exact figures, Bajaj Auto sold 60,342 units of two-wheelers in May 2021 in the domestic market compared to 39,286 units during the same period last year, and hence, a growth of 54 percent is seen here. On the other hand, the company exported a total of 1,80,212 two-wheelers last month as against 73,512 units during the corresponding period last year. That said, the brand reported a whopping 145 percent growth in this area.

Now, combining the domestic and sales numbers, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 2,40,554 two-wheelers in the month of May 2021 in comparison to 1,12,798 units during the same period last year, thereby reporting an impressive 113 percent sales growth. Now, speaking of commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 488 units in May 2021 compared to 788 units in May 2020. That said, this particular area witnessed a decline of 38 percent. On the other hand, the exports were fairly positive with the company exporting 30,820 units of CVs last month as against 13,542 units during the same period last year, and hence the growth of 128 percent was seen here.

Combining these figures, the company sold a total of 31,308 units of commercial vehicles in May 2021 compared to 14,330 units in May 2020 and hence, a growth of 118 percent was reported here. Now, combining the domestic and export numbers for both, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 2,71,862 vehicles last month. In comparison, the company sold a total of 1,27,128 units in May 2020. Having said that, overall, the brand reported a positive sales growth of 114 percent.

Stay tuned for more updates and also, subscribe to our Express Drives’ official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.