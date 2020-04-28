Mavox Helmets launches face shield to fight Covid-19 pandemic: Price, key features and availability!

The face shields launched by Mavox Helmets can easily be sterilized by submerging it completely in a disinfectant solution such as soap solution or Isopropyl Alcohol with sanitizer for a minimum of 5 minutes.

April 28, 2020

Mavox Helmets has recently announced the launch of its protective face shields for the frontline corona warriors amid the ongoing lockdown. The shield has a design that lets one wear it with other personal protective equipment, like face masks. The company claims that Mavox’s face shield can be used for a very long period with proper maintenance and advanced polycarbonate visor is hard coated that prevents scratches. The face shield launched by Mavox Helmets consists of two parts, a highly adjustable elastic headband and a visor that is ISI approved. The Mavox Face Shield is designed to cover the face completely from the front and both sides, further ensuring splash protection from every angle.

The company says that the recently launched face shields can easily be sterilized by submerging it completely in a disinfectant solution such as soap solution or Isopropyl Alcohol with sanitizer for a minimum of 5 minutes. After this, one can clean it with a sterilized cloth/paper towel to ensure proper sterilization. The Mavox face shields can be used multiple times after proper sterilization. Coming to the price of the Mavox face shield, these have been priced at Rs 300 per unit. However, the company is currently accepting only bulk orders for the same with a minimum of 500 units.

Commenting on the launch of the new protective face shield, Ayyushman Mehta, Managing Director, Mavox Helmets, SandharAmkin Industries Pvt. Ltd. said that the world is witnessing an unprecedented and difficult time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He adds that the brand is determined to work for the nation in this hour of difficulty and have launched protective Face Shields available for healthcare specialists, Journalist, Municipal workers, Industry Workers, Lab technicians, Vendors, Drivers, delivery boys, etc or any such person who is exposed to high-risk environment. He concluded his statement by saying that SandharAmkin Industries Pvt. Ltd. believes that its time for all of us to stand together, stay positive and protect humanity by acting responsibly and staying at home to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

