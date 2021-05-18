Maruti Suzuki, Zydus opens hospital in Gujarat: Initial start as a 50-bed Covid facility

The 24x7 super specialization hospital offers services like emergency care and trauma, advanced diagnostics, critical care for stabilization in life-threatening conditions, along with mother & childcare, cardiac care, eye care, burns, ENT, internal medicine and also, general medicine. 

By:May 18, 2021 4:59 PM

 

India’s leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki in partnership with Zydus Hospitals has announced the start of a multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With a total capital expenditure of Rs 126 crores, the said hospital has been fully funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation – a CSR initiative of Maruti Suzuki. The hospital will be managed and operated by Ramanbhai Foundation, the CSR arm of Zydus Group. The hospital is also taking care of Covid-19 patients during its initial start. The company said in a press release that the said facility is expected to serve more than 3.75 lakh people residing at Sitapur and adjoining villages at quite affordable charges. The hospital is starting as a 50-bed facility initially and as and when the demand increases, it can be expanded to 100 beds.

The company says that the infrastructure is already in-place for the expansion of the facility, which is spread over 7.5 acres of area. The hospital is the first one in the area with super specialization services. The 24×7 super specialization hospital offers services like emergency care and trauma, advanced diagnostics, critical care for stabilization in life-threatening conditions, along with mother & childcare, cardiac care, eye care, burns, ENT, internal medicine and also, general medicine. The hospital is currently manned by qualified and experienced doctors recruited and trained by Zydus Hospitals. It further has an integrated residential facility with 160 dormitory occupancy and 20 two-BHK flats for the staff that is employed in managing operations of the hospital. The residential facility has a gymnasium, cafeteria, shops, library, and a garden as well.

Speaking on the announcement, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD, and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said that when the company’s Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region. Maruti Suzuki decided to build a good quality multi-speciality hospital for the benefit of all residents of the area and partnered with Zydus Hospitals. He adds that fortunately, it was in time for the Covid-19 second wave and the hospital has been converted into a Covid-19 care facility to help fight the pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe teased: Gets rear-wheel drive, 374hp engine

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe teased: Gets rear-wheel drive, 374hp engine

Lamborghini model range to be electrified by 2024: 1st fully-electric Lambo to follow

Lamborghini model range to be electrified by 2024: 1st fully-electric Lambo to follow

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm, Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen launched: Here's what's special!

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm, Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen launched: Here's what's special!

Instant fall in love S-Class lineup: V12-powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 breaks cover

Instant fall in love S-Class lineup: V12-powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 breaks cover

EV batteries that charge 60 times faster: Aluminium-ion tech offers range breakthrough

EV batteries that charge 60 times faster: Aluminium-ion tech offers range breakthrough

Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs

Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs

Covid-19 effect: KTM India extends service, warranty period till July 31, 2021

Covid-19 effect: KTM India extends service, warranty period till July 31, 2021

MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief measures

MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief measures

Noida's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

Noida's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

Okinawa's new electric scooter plant to roll out a million units a year

Okinawa's new electric scooter plant to roll out a million units a year

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

This reimagined 250 GT SWB restomod is a bargain 1959 classic Ferrari

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160