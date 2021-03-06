Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Toyota Urban Cruiser: Two of a kind

Which one to buy? The Urban Cruiser gets a better warranty and has a wee bit of newness to it

You can easily relate to Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza—it’s got that SUV-next-door appearance, it’s highly fuel-efficient and it is fun to drive. In the same way you can relate to Toyota Urban Cruiser—SUV-next-door, fuel-efficient and fun to drive. While both are exactly the same SUVs barring different badges, and subtle differences, which one should you buy?

Design

While the rear design of both these SUVs is the same, the front of the Urban Cruiser has less chrome and more maturity; the Vitara Brezza has this almost full chrome grille that looks garish. At the same time, both aren’t as flashy as some newer sub-4 metre SUVs are, and both don’t really stand out on the road.

Cabin

It’s not flashy, but functional—all controls are within easy reach of the driver, and functional elements include the 60:40 split and foldable rear seats, sliding front armrest, quite a spacious cabin and connectivity features—Toyota calls its infotainment system Smart Playcast while Maruti calls its Smartplay Studio.

Engine and driving

Both have the 1462cc petrol engine (103bhp; 138Nm). Gearbox options are either the 5-speed manual or 4-speed AT (fully automatic transmission). Driving experience of both is the same—quiet cabin, good acceleration, very good fuel efficiency (driving both in Delhi I got 16 km/litre), supportive seats and good steering feedback.

Pricing

The ex-showroom starting price of the Urban Cruiser is a little over a lakh rupees more than that of the Vitara Brezza, because the former isn’t being offered in a bare-bones variant. Trim-to-trim, the Urban Cruiser is `5,000 more expensive than the Vitara Brezza. And yet the Urban Cruiser may come across as a ‘better buy’ to some because it’s being offered with a standard 3-year/1-lakh-km warranty, while the Vitara Brezza comes with the standard 2-year/40,000-km warranty. Moreover, there is a wee bit of newness to the Urban Cruiser; the Vitara Brezza just looks dated (views are personal).

