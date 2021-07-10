Maruti Suzuki starts fully online car finance: All details

Maruti Suzuki has on-boarded 14 financiers, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and others, who will be offering personalised financing options for prospective customers.

By:July 10, 2021 9:44 AM

Maruti Suzuki customers can now finance their cars online with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, the company said on Friday. “It’s a one-stop online finance portal on which one can choose right finance partner, select best-suited loan product, complete all finance-related formalities and disbursal of loan, all online,” the company said. It has on-boarded 14 financiers, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and others, who will be offering personalised financing options for prospective customers.

