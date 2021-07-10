Maruti Suzuki starts fully online car finance: All details

Maruti Suzuki has on-boarded 14 financiers, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and others, who will be offering personalised financing options for prospective customers.

Maruti Suzuki customers can now finance their cars online with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, the company said on Friday. “It’s a one-stop online finance portal on which one can choose right finance partner, select best-suited loan product, complete all finance-related formalities and disbursal of loan, all online,” the company said. It has on-boarded 14 financiers, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and others, who will be offering personalised financing options for prospective customers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.