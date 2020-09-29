Maruti Suzuki selects these 5 start-ups under MAIL: Aims innovation in mobility

The five startups of cohort 3 shortlisted for MAIL programme underwent an extensive shortlisting process that included screening and pitch sessions. In addition to this, the top three startups will get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof-of-Concept with Maruti Suzuki for actual business use of their technologies.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has shortlisted 5 new startups as part of the 3rd cohort of its MAIL (Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab) programme. With the addition of these five startups namely Clean Slate, Peer Robotics, Vicara, Hyper Reality, and URJA, the country’s largest carmaker has now been engaged with a total of 14 startups under the said programme in the last 18 months. Clean Slate technologies from Bengaluru, stood as the winner of the MAIL programme followed by Peer Robotics from Gurgaon that emerged as the first runner up. Vicara from Bengaluru. on the other hand, came as the second runner up. The said start-ups are now engaged with Maruti Suzuki for paid projects and these also will be entitled to other benefits associated with the MAIL programme.

The five startups of cohort 3 shortlisted for MAIL programme underwent an extensive shortlisting process that included screening and pitch sessions. In addition to this, the top three startups will get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof-of-Concept with Maruti Suzuki for actual business use of their technologies. With an aim to nurture innovation in the automobile and mobility sector, Maruti Suzuki launched the MAIL initiative in partnership with GHV Accelerator in the month of January 2019.

Speaking on the company’s efforts towards mentoring start-ups, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said that the auto industry is extremely dynamic and faces new challenges frequently. He adds that the lookout for new technological aids to assist the industry and continue working efficiently is an ever-evolving task. He also stated that the MAIL programme is now in its 3rd cohort and in each round, the company is coming across numerous innovative ideas that solve real-life industrial challenges. Now, coming to what the MAIL programme is all about. Well, the said programme offers a platform to the early-stage startups where they can translate their big ideas into business solutions. Moreover, all thanks to MAIL, they get a unique opportunity to get the idea validated and approved by Maruti Suzuki’s domain experts.

