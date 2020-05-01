Maruti Suzuki registers zero sales amid lockdown: Exports restart

The coronavirus lockdown that stretched all of April 2020 has led Maruti Suzuki to register no sales for the whole month. However, with ports having resumed operations, the first shipment for exports from Maruti Suzuki consisted of 632 units.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that it has registered zero sales in the month of April 2020. For the first time in history, the Indian automaker has not sold a single vehicle in the domestic market nor did it manufacture any vehicles for the whole month. This has been due to the reason that the Indian Government had imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Which is why all trade operations barring essential goods were halted and so was production.

Meanwhile, as the Indian government eased some operations in a phased manner, port operations resumed partially. Maruti Suzuki announced that the first batch of exports in the month of April 2020 consisted of 632 units which were shipped from the Mundra Port in Gujarat. The manufacturer stated that during the export process, all guidelines for safety were followed.

On March 22, Maruti Suzuki had announced to temporarily suspend manufacturing and sales of its models. The automaker saw a sharp decline of 47% in overall sales in March 2020. Maruti Suzuki has now acquired permission to start manufacturing at its plant in Manesar with only a single shift. By following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Maruti Suzuki will be allowed to manufacture 50 vehicles a day while operating with a limited workforce consisting of less than 5,000 people.

Other automakers are also expected to register the same for the time period with no manufacturing or sales taking place during the month. All auto manufacturers in India were forced to halt their production and sales temporarily due to the lockdown. However, some manufacturers have created online platforms where customers can place their orders for new cars. Vehicles booked through these platforms would be delivered once manufacturing resumes after he lockdown is lifted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.