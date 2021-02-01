Maruti Suzuki registers marginal growth in January: Sales rise by 4.3%

The month of January 2021 has been slightly kinder to Maruti Suzuki. The automaker was able to see its sales grow marginally. Its cumulative domestic vehicle sales saw a rise of 0.2%.

By:February 1, 2021 12:21 PM

 

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has released its sales performance numbers for the month of January 2021. As the market begins to open up, Maruti Suzuki has reported marginal growth in this time period when compared to January 2020. In the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki’s wholesale numbers in January 2021 stood at 1,42,604 units. This results in a 0.2% rise in sales when compared to 1,42,250 units from the same period last year. However, exports grew by 29.3% as the automaker shipped 12,445 units, compared to 9,624 units last year. Maruti Suzuki’s export portfolio saw the recent addition of the Suzuki Jimny compact off-roader which is highly popular around the world.

Maruti Suzuki also supplies two rebadged models to Toyota as a part of the Toyota & Suzuki Alliance. MSIL’s wholesale numbers for other OEM products — Glanza and Urban Cruiser stood at 5,703 units in January 2021. This resulted in a steep rise of 153.6% when compared to 2,249 units in January 2020.

Breaking it down further, Sales of the Alto and S-Presso models declined from 25,885 units in January 2020 to 25,153 units in January 2021. Similarly, for its compact models – WagonR, Swift, Calerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and TourS models also declined from 84,340 units to 76,935 units. MSIL’s sales in the A-segment (Mini, Compact) saw degrowth of -7.4%.

Ciaz sales, however, grew from 835 units in January 2020 to 1,347 units in January 2021. The automaker saw improvement in demand for the sedan with a rise of 61,3%.

In the Utility Vehicle space, sales of the Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and the Vitara Brezza also saw a steady rise. Sales grew from 16,460 units in January 2020 to 23,887 units recording a high growth of 45.1%.

For MSIL’s vans business, sales of the Eeco model saw a slump of -5.2% while the light commercial vehicle business with the Super Carry registered significant growth 49.7%.

