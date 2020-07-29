Maruti Suzuki Q1 FY21 sales down by 82.1%: Reports net loss of Rs 249 crore

Maruti Suzuki has posted its first quarterly loss since 2003 recording a net revenue loss by 79.2%. In Q1 of the 2020-21 Financial Year, Maruti Suzuki sold 76,599 units in total registering a drop of -81% in overall sales.

By:Published: July 29, 2020 5:21 PM

The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited have announced the company’s financial results for April-June — Quarter 1 of the Financial Year 2021. Maruti Suzuki reports that the Indian manufacturer registered a net loss of Rs 249 crore. The manufacturer states that due to the pandemic of COVID-19, it was the first time in the company’s history that a significant portion of the quarter had zero production and zero sales. This was down to the nationwide lockdown which was imposed across the nation to control the spread of the highly contagious virus in April and early part of May 2020. After relaxation measures were announced by the Indian government, Maruti Suzuki restarted production in a phased manner in May. Maruti Suzuki claims that the production for the whole quarter was equivalent to just about two weeks of regular operations.

It is the first time since 2003 Maruti Suzuki has recoded in the red for a quarter. Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales between April-June 2020 say just 67,027 units being sold against 3,74,481 units from FY2020 recording a dramatic drop of 82.1%. Exports also took a hit dropping by -66% with just 9,572 units being shipped against 28,113 units from the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. Overall sales dropped by 81% having sold a total of 76,599 vehicles during the quarter, against 4,02,594 vehicles sold between April-June in the previous financial year.

This resulted in a net loss of Rs 249 crore in Q1 FY2021 against a profit of Rs 1,436 crore last year. Maruti Suzuki India Limited recorded net sales of Rs 3,677 crore at a loss of 80% as against Rs 18,735 crore from the same time period in the previous fiscal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Q1 FY21 sales down by 82.1%: Reports net loss of Rs 249 crore

Maruti Suzuki Q1 FY21 sales down by 82.1%: Reports net loss of Rs 249 crore

'Alexa, charge my car': Skoda electric cars can now start/stop charging remotely via Amazon Alexa

'Alexa, charge my car': Skoda electric cars can now start/stop charging remotely via Amazon Alexa

Great news! Car, bike sales posting turnaround despite COVID-19 crisis: Here's how

Great news! Car, bike sales posting turnaround despite COVID-19 crisis: Here's how

Mercedes-Benz announces new T-Class: Van model to be positioned below V-Class

Mercedes-Benz announces new T-Class: Van model to be positioned below V-Class

Man allegedly buys new Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 2.4 crore with Coronavirus relief fund

Man allegedly buys new Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 2.4 crore with Coronavirus relief fund

Used cars market gaining during COVID-19 pandemic: Prime reasons besides lower prices

Used cars market gaining during COVID-19 pandemic: Prime reasons besides lower prices

Hero Xtreme 160R review, road test: An extremely likeable option to Bajaj Pulsar 150

Hero Xtreme 160R review, road test: An extremely likeable option to Bajaj Pulsar 150

Nilkamal TravelGuard could be ideal social distancing tool in private and public buses: Here's how!

Nilkamal TravelGuard could be ideal social distancing tool in private and public buses: Here's how!

Updated KTM 250 Duke with all-LED headlamp starts reaching dealerships: Expected price, all details

Updated KTM 250 Duke with all-LED headlamp starts reaching dealerships: Expected price, all details

Cars, bikes, scooters to get cheaper from August 2020: Here’s why

Cars, bikes, scooters to get cheaper from August 2020: Here’s why

Chinese electric vehicle battery dominance might end soon: Challenge to Dragon decoded

Chinese electric vehicle battery dominance might end soon: Challenge to Dragon decoded

Gulf Oil returns to F1! To be preferred lubricant supplier for McLaren starting 2021

Gulf Oil returns to F1! To be preferred lubricant supplier for McLaren starting 2021

Now buy a new Skoda Rapid, Karoq online with Skoda Contactless Programme

Now buy a new Skoda Rapid, Karoq online with Skoda Contactless Programme

Cheapest to most expensive 250-300cc bikes in India: From Bajaj Dominar to TVS Apache

Cheapest to most expensive 250-300cc bikes in India: From Bajaj Dominar to TVS Apache

Tata Motors appoints Thierry Bolloré as new CEO of Jaguar Land Rover starting 10 September

Tata Motors appoints Thierry Bolloré as new CEO of Jaguar Land Rover starting 10 September

Now fit pollution filter, cooler to your helmet: BluArmor Blu-02 price, availability, benefits and details

Now fit pollution filter, cooler to your helmet: BluArmor Blu-02 price, availability, benefits and details

Eye-popping video! Mahindra Bolero saves biker from JCB: Anand Mahindra calls it a 'living thing'

Eye-popping video! Mahindra Bolero saves biker from JCB: Anand Mahindra calls it a 'living thing'

Royal Enfield deploys 800 'Service on Wheels' motorcycles for doorstep bike service across India

Royal Enfield deploys 800 'Service on Wheels' motorcycles for doorstep bike service across India

Zoomcar partners with ETO Motors shared EV platform to boost electric mobility

Zoomcar partners with ETO Motors shared EV platform to boost electric mobility

KTM 250 Adventure spied testing again: Expected price, features, India launch details of Himalayan rival

KTM 250 Adventure spied testing again: Expected price, features, India launch details of Himalayan rival