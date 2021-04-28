Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen for COVID-19 patients: Here’s how!

Arch rival Hyundai, through its Hyundai Motor India Foundation, too has rolled out a Rs 20 crore package that will help hospitals in setting up oxygen generating plants.

By:April 28, 2021 4:43 PM
Maruti Suzuki Q4Image used for representation

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, for the noble cause of assisting COVID-19 patients, has decided to stop vehicle production at its plants. This includes the plants at Manesar as well as Gujarat. To this very effect, from Maruti Suzuki management has decided to advance its regular annual maintenance shut down that usually takes place in June. Instead, it will take place now from May 1-9, 2021. Now, you may ask how this helps. All car plants need a small amount of oxygen for production purpose. More so, the vehicle component makers use a large quantity of oxygen. In this national pandemic crisis wherein patients are struggling to get oxygen cylinders, shutting down a plant will mean more supply to the afflicted. The country currently is grappling with an oxygen supply shortage. In some cases, a cylinder of life-saving oxygen is available for as much as Rs 35,000.

That definitely is a steep price for something that we used to getting for free every single day. Maruti Suzuki deciding to halt production will mean more patients can avail oxygen cylinders and perhaps at not-so inflated rates. At the same time, while MSIL has not said this, we believe due to the rising number of cases the production too could have been halted. Workers at the factories are screened each day and their health monitored from time to time. With fresh news coming in that the virus is also airborne might have also prompted this action.

Arch rival Hyundai, through its Hyundai Motor India Foundation, too has rolled out a Rs 20 crore package that will help hospitals in setting up oxygen generating plants. Moreover, the Korean brand will also provide volunteers at hospitals for support and also cater to their operational costs for the next three months. This deal can further be extended depending on the severity of the situation.

 

