Maruti Suzuki now has 500 driving schools across 240+ cities in the country

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a new milestone of 500 establishing Maruti Suzuki Driving School across the country in a total of 242 cities.

The leading professional driving school in the country – Maruti Suzuki Driving School, has achieved a new milestone today with its presence extending to 242 cities in the country. Launched in 2005, the brand has finally reached the milestone of establishing 500 Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools in India. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki Driving School has trained over 1.7 million consumers.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools were launched with the core objective of imparting safe driving training and road behaviour among customers to make Indian roads safer. Over the years, it has introduced global standards for imparting quality driving training and setting new benchmarks through its advanced training methodology. The MSDS network has around 1500 certified and qualified expert trainers, who have been imparting safe driving training. By 2025, we aim to expand the Maruti Suzuki Driving School network and train over 2.5 million people on quality driving skills.”

Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools are deployed by the company’s dealers in a partnership venture with the brand. These are equipped with state-of-the-art simulators, which are capable of replicating the Indian driving scenario. Furthermore, a hybrid curriculum is used for the training. It involves expert training sessions for on-road driving situations and classroom training.

The training sessions are designed to educate customers about the appropriate road behaviour, good samaritan law, defensive driving, knowledge of traffic rules, an overview of vehicle maintenance, and emergency handling techniques. Customised courses are also part of MSDS to cater individual needs of the customer. Also, MSDS has participation from various fleet owners, corporates, and NGOs to conduct training sessions for their varied demands. Value-added services like obtaining license from RTO and training in customers’ personal vehicles are also offered by MSDS.

Also Read – Bajaj Pulsar 250 achieves 10,000 sales milestone: New colour variant launched