Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM’s new President

The Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has announced the appointment of Kenichi Ayukawa as its new President. Ayukawa is the MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd since the year 2013. Ayukawa, who was the Vice President of SIAM succeeds Rajan Wadhera, Senior Advisor, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The members of SIAM also elected Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland Ltd, as the Vice President of SIAM. The election for new office bearers was conducted during the Executive Committee Meeting, which was held after SIAM’s Annual General Meeting today. Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) will continue as the Treasurer of SIAM.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) is a not-for-profit apex body that represents all major Indian vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers. The said body works towards facilitating the enhancement of the competitiveness of the Indian Automobile Industry and is also working towards reducing the cost of vehicles along with increasing productivity, and achieving global standards of quality. In other news, the 60th SIAM annual convention was hosted today virtually, all thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Government of India, Prakash Javadekar was present in the first quarter of the panel discussion and he emphasized on the fact that the highly-delayed scrappage policy will be introduced very soon. Moreover, Javadekar promised the government’s support in ramping demand for cars and bikes.

