Maruti Suzuki, IIM-Bangalore team up to incubate start-ups: Here’s how to participate!

Maruti Suzuki launched MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) last year in January that supports startups by co-creating innovative business solutions in the mobility space. In order to expand the collaboration with the start-ups, Maruti Suzuki has plans to engage with IIMB to incubate startups in the mobility space. 

August 20, 2020

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has partnered with Nadathur S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the startup hub and incubation centre at Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB). The company says that this partnership will help the startups working in the technology-based innovations that can be applied in the mobility sector. Moreover, the collaboration will also help early-stage startups become large scale businesses. The Incubation program will be conducted by NSRCEL & MSIL at the startup hub at IIM-Bangalore. Interested people can submit the application at www.nsrcel.org/mobility/. This will be a 3-month (pre-incubation) and 6-month (incubation) engagement.

Maruti Suzuki launched MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) last year in January that supports startups by co-creating innovative business solutions in the mobility space. In order to expand the collaboration with the start-ups, Maruti Suzuki has plans to engage with IIMB to incubate startups in the mobility space. Under the recently launched program, early stage startups will get incubation support and a chance for potential partnership with Maruti Suzuki. Startups will also get Maruti Suzuki’s support for need assessment, access to domain expert, investor connect, mentoring, guidance to regulations and demo day to catalyse the growth.

The said program will select professionals who have technology in digital, data and AI/ML in the fields of
autonomous mobility, shared mobility along with mobility solution for rural, connected cars, vehicle diagnostic,
vehicle safety and advanced driver assist system, block chain, supply chain management, data
security, warehousing, finance, advertisement and also loyalty program.

Speaking on the said partnership, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said that mobility startup incubation program addresses the needs of early-stage startups, which have the potential of becoming large-scale businesses. He added that this partnership with IIMB will spearhead innovation in mobility space. The Indian startup community provides much-needed impetus to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Startup India. He concluded his statement by saying that the tie-up is aimed to nurture the next generation companies that will define future mobility solution and can make a significant contribution to create jobs.

