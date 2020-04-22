Maruti Suzuki gets nod for starting production: Still facing these two challenges

Maruti Suzuki has a total of 9,800 employees at the Manesar plant and the company had sought permission for 50 percent of the employees as per the Government of India guidelines.

By:Updated: April 22, 2020 5:15:09 PM

The ongoing Covid-19 lockdown has put the Indian automotive sector on backfoot. Numerous manufacturers had to shut down their production facilities and corporate offices keeping the safety of employees in mind and prevent the virus from spreading at a frightening speed. Now, after weeks of shut down, country’s largest manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has received permission from the Gurgaon district administration to resume the operations at its Manesar production facility. According to the officials, Maruti Suzuki had applied for permission to resume plant operations with 4,696 employees, however, permission was granted only for 600 employees. Maruti Suzuki has a total of 9,800 employees at the Manesar plant and the company had applied for half of the employees as per the Government of India guidelines.

VS Kundu, Monitoring Officer for COVID-19 in Gurugram says that the authorities first want Maruti Suzuki to work out their system in order to ensure the safety of their workers. He adds that once the operation stabilises, the authorities can consider scaling up to more number of employees. However, despite getting permission to operate with a limited number of employees, there are still a couple of challenges ahead for Maruti Suzuki. The company says that its Manesar plant cannot operate independently of the Gurugram unit because many components move between both facilities. Maruti Suzuki had applied for permission for the Gurugram unit as well and is yet to get an update on the same.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki says that some of the parts come from different parts of India, for instance, Punjab that is completely locked down and hence, the company is still evaluating if it can start operations in Manesar at present or not. The final decision on resuming operations is yet to be taken by the company. The administration has received around 300 applications from different industries that are looking to resume operations. However, permission has been granted to around 30 only.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Piaggio extends warranty for Vespa and Aprilia: Free service valid for 30 days after lockdown

Piaggio extends warranty for Vespa and Aprilia: Free service valid for 30 days after lockdown

India's electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather's plan is for faster scooters

India's electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather's plan is for faster scooters

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed

Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed

Tata Motors announces 2-month worldwide warranty extension on commercial vehicles

Tata Motors announces 2-month worldwide warranty extension on commercial vehicles

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Live: Power, features, rivals, expected price

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Live: Power, features, rivals, expected price

MG Motor India appoints Udit Malhotra as the Head of Marketing

MG Motor India appoints Udit Malhotra as the Head of Marketing

Olectra and Chinese partner BYD bag order for 765 electric buses in India

Olectra and Chinese partner BYD bag order for 765 electric buses in India

Triumph Motorcycles defers BS6 price hike to July 2020, announces warranty extension

Triumph Motorcycles defers BS6 price hike to July 2020, announces warranty extension

Covid-19 effect: Benelli India launch plans on the backburner

Covid-19 effect: Benelli India launch plans on the backburner

New-gen Audi A3 sedan looks angry and sporty: India launch expected soon

New-gen Audi A3 sedan looks angry and sporty: India launch expected soon

Most powerful motorcycles under Rs 2 lakh: KTM 250 Duke to Royal Enfield Himalayan to Gixxer SF 250

Most powerful motorcycles under Rs 2 lakh: KTM 250 Duke to Royal Enfield Himalayan to Gixxer SF 250

Best BS6 125cc scooters: Honda Activa 125, TVS NTorq and more

Best BS6 125cc scooters: Honda Activa 125, TVS NTorq and more

Drop-dead gorgeous BMW R18 heading to India soon: To rival Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Drop-dead gorgeous BMW R18 heading to India soon: To rival Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

2020 Jeep Compass variant offering reshuffled: Full variant price break up explained

2020 Jeep Compass variant offering reshuffled: Full variant price break up explained