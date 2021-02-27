Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Just last month, Maruti started exporting left-hand drive Jimny models. It is being speculated that the carmaker will introduce the right-hand drive version shortly in India this year.

By:February 27, 2021 3:51 PM

Maruti Suzuki has crossed another milestone today. The homegrown carmaker has said that it has exported more than two million cars. Exports began 34 years ago, almost at the same time when the company was set up. The landmark vehicles comprised of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Brezza as well as the newly-revamped Swift. These cars were exported from Mundra, Gujarat and they left for South Africa. MSIL says that the first largest consignment of vehicles it sent included 500 cars and these were dispatched to Hungary in September 1987. In 2012-13, the company achieved the one million exports milestone. In this number, more than 50 per cent of the cars were sent to developed markets in Europe. Now, the focus is on Latin America, Asia as well as Africa. Popular Maruti models in these areas include the Dzire, Swift, Alto as well as Baleno.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The company is committed to Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi’s vision of Make-in-India. The 2 million vehicle exports from Maruti Suzuki are a testimony of the same. Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles for past 34 years much before India became a prominent player in the global automobile business. This early global exposure helped the Company enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks. Currently, we export 14 models, nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries. Vehicles manufactured at our facilities in India have found high acceptance owing to global standards of quality, safety, design and technology.”

Just last month, Maruti started exporting left-hand drive Jimny models. It is being speculated that the carmaker will introduce the right-hand drive version shortly in India this year. The Jimny is a compact SUV but claims to have one of the best off-roading pedigrees. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This motor is shared with the Ertiga, Ciaz, XL6 and even the S-Cross as well as Brezza. The engine makes 104hp of power and 138Nm torque. A 5-speed manual or 4-speed auto is paired with this motor. Pricing will be the key for the Jimny as it has to undercut the Mahindra Thar (lucrative and bigger engine options).

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

Updated TVS Star City Plus teased: 2021 bike could get these updates

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

SVM Prana First Ride Review: India's fastest electric bike is quicker than Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Electric vehicle finance in India: Lending rate cap, lower interest rate will boost adoption

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Flipkart to add over 25,000 EVs to its fleet: Partners with Mahindra Electric, Piaggio & more

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh