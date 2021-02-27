Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Just last month, Maruti started exporting left-hand drive Jimny models. It is being speculated that the carmaker will introduce the right-hand drive version shortly in India this year.

Maruti Suzuki has crossed another milestone today. The homegrown carmaker has said that it has exported more than two million cars. Exports began 34 years ago, almost at the same time when the company was set up. The landmark vehicles comprised of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Brezza as well as the newly-revamped Swift. These cars were exported from Mundra, Gujarat and they left for South Africa. MSIL says that the first largest consignment of vehicles it sent included 500 cars and these were dispatched to Hungary in September 1987. In 2012-13, the company achieved the one million exports milestone. In this number, more than 50 per cent of the cars were sent to developed markets in Europe. Now, the focus is on Latin America, Asia as well as Africa. Popular Maruti models in these areas include the Dzire, Swift, Alto as well as Baleno.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The company is committed to Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi’s vision of Make-in-India. The 2 million vehicle exports from Maruti Suzuki are a testimony of the same. Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles for past 34 years much before India became a prominent player in the global automobile business. This early global exposure helped the Company enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks. Currently, we export 14 models, nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries. Vehicles manufactured at our facilities in India have found high acceptance owing to global standards of quality, safety, design and technology.”

Just last month, Maruti started exporting left-hand drive Jimny models. It is being speculated that the carmaker will introduce the right-hand drive version shortly in India this year. The Jimny is a compact SUV but claims to have one of the best off-roading pedigrees. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This motor is shared with the Ertiga, Ciaz, XL6 and even the S-Cross as well as Brezza. The engine makes 104hp of power and 138Nm torque. A 5-speed manual or 4-speed auto is paired with this motor. Pricing will be the key for the Jimny as it has to undercut the Mahindra Thar (lucrative and bigger engine options).

