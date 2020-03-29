Maruti Suzuki ties up with AgVa Healthcare for production of ventilators, aims to make 10,000/month

Maruti Suzuki will also help in arranging the finance and to obtain all permissions and approvals required to enable higher production. MSIL will provide these services to AgVa Healthcare free of cost.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced that after examining its ability to assist, an arrangement has been entered into with AgVa Healthcare, an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators, to produce ventilators, masks, and other protective equipment. MSIL would work with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up the production of ventilators and aims to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month.

AgVa Healthcare’s role in the tie-up would revolve around the technology, performance and related matters for all ventilators produced and sold. For its part, MSIL would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and upgrade systems for the production and quality control of higher volumes.

MSIL will also help in arranging the finance and to obtain all permissions and approvals required to enable higher production. MSIL will provide these services to AgVa Healthcare free of cost.

The joint venture of MSIL with Ashok Kapur, Krishna Maruti Limited, will be responsible for manufacturing three-ply masks for supply to the Haryana and Central governments. Production is expected to start as soon as all approvals are received. Ashok Kapur has also promised to provide 20 lakh masks free of cost as his own contribution.

The joint venture of MSIL and Relan family, Bharat Seats Limited, has been tasked with manufacturing protective clothing and will begin production as soon as all approvals are in place. All manufacturing units would take maximum care to protect the safety and health of the workers in accordance with the government’s recommended practices.

Also read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra ready with affordable ventilator prototype within 48 hours

In related news, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently announced on Twitter that its specialised team at its Igatpuri and Mumbai plants have developed an affordable ventilator prototype in under 48 hours. Anand Mahindra tweeted a video that was made by the engineers showcasing the prototype. The engineers say that after extensive research on the internet, they have developed a prototype of an automatic inflating ventilator. Click the link above for more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.