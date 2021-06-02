Maruti, Mahindra top searched brands during COVID-19: Diesel cars popular than petrol

As far as motorcycles are concerned, those from Honda, Royal Enfield and Bajaj top the list of searches.

A recent report based on the car/bike search engine Orange Book Value suggests that Maruti, Mahindra and Hyundai are the top searched used car brands in India. Orange Book Value recently crossed 500 million searches and is amongst the top AI and data-science based algorithm for the car as well as bike prices. Launched in 2016, Orange Book Value has recorded almost seven million queries each month. As per an OBV adoption survey, nearly 85 per cent respondents claimed they relied completely and solely on OBV to determine the valuation of the vehicle to be purchased to sold. Coming back to the topic on hand, the average age of the people searching for their favourite pre-owned car or bike is from 25-40 years. According to the last three months’ data, diesel cars have emerged as a popular option compared to petrol. More than 55 per cent buyers were checking out diesel four-wheelers.

Many a manufacturer has stopped selling BS6 diesel cars due to the price factor and lower interest. This survey does show us that there is a genuine interest for diesel vehicles, albeit in the pre-loved condition. Most of the used diesel cars will be BS4 and below. The massive interest shown in Mahindra vehicles, someone who specialises in SUVs, cannot be ignored. Both Maruti as well as Hyundai too have hugely popular SUVs in their line-up.

As far as motorcycles are concerned, those from Honda, Royal Enfield and Bajaj top the list of searches. While the Bajaj Pulsar remains the most popular searched bike from the manufacturer, there are many options from RE. It may be noted here that while Bajaj carried its entire BS4 portfolio to BS6, Honda didn’t. RE got in replacements for its popular bikes and so did HMSI. OBV says that the pricing requests for two-wheelers far exceeds that of four-wheelers. A major chunk of OBV’s users reside in metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, followed by Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram.

