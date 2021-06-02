Maruti, Mahindra top searched brands during COVID-19: Diesel cars popular than petrol

As far as motorcycles are concerned, those from Honda, Royal Enfield and Bajaj top the list of searches.

By:June 2, 2021 4:52 PM
Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh From Magnite to Sonet

A recent report based on the car/bike search engine Orange Book Value suggests that Maruti, Mahindra and Hyundai are the top searched used car brands in India. Orange Book Value recently crossed 500 million searches and is amongst the top AI and data-science based algorithm for the car as well as bike prices. Launched in 2016, Orange Book Value has recorded almost seven million queries each month. As per an OBV adoption survey, nearly 85 per cent respondents claimed they relied completely and solely on OBV to determine the valuation of the vehicle to be purchased to sold. Coming back to the topic on hand, the average age of the people searching for their favourite pre-owned car or bike is from 25-40 years. According to the last three months’ data, diesel cars have emerged as a popular option compared to petrol. More than 55 per cent buyers were checking out diesel four-wheelers.

Also Read Royal Enfield Interceptor BS6 review

Many a manufacturer has stopped selling BS6 diesel cars due to the price factor and lower interest. This survey does show us that there is a genuine interest for diesel vehicles, albeit in the pre-loved condition. Most of the used diesel cars will be BS4 and below. The massive interest shown in Mahindra vehicles, someone who specialises in SUVs, cannot be ignored. Both Maruti as well as Hyundai too have hugely popular SUVs in their line-up.

As far as motorcycles are concerned, those from Honda, Royal Enfield and Bajaj top the list of searches. While the Bajaj Pulsar remains the most popular searched bike from the manufacturer, there are many options from RE. It may be noted here that while Bajaj carried its entire BS4 portfolio to BS6, Honda didn’t. RE got in replacements for its popular bikes and so did HMSI. OBV says that the pricing requests for two-wheelers far exceeds that of four-wheelers. A major chunk of OBV’s users reside in metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, followed by Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Maybach GLS India launch in June 2020: To rival Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Maybach GLS India launch in June 2020: To rival Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Benz India announces India’s first direct sales strategy: How it affects customers

Mercedes-Benz India announces India’s first direct sales strategy: How it affects customers

Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

May 2021 car sales: Honda Cars India witnesses 77% decline in sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Honda Cars India witnesses 77% decline in sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities