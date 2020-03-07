Marelli, Transphorm join hands for EV R&D: Here’s what to expect!

Transphorm will exclusively cooperate with Marelli for two years.

The global automotive supplier Marelli has announced a strategic partnership with US-based Transphorm, a semiconductor company focused on redefining power conversion. “This partnership will enable Marelli to gain valuable access and insights into cutting-edge technologies for the development of electric vehicles (EV), in particular power converters, on-board chargers and inverters for electric and hybrid vehicles,” Marelli said in a statement.

Transphorm is recognised as leading the gallium nitride (GaN) revolution—considered the silicon of the future—with high performance and reliable GaN devices for high voltage power conversion applications. The company, in fact, has direct experience with GaN in the automotive sector, especially in Japan. Access to its technologies will be of strategic benefit to Marelli, “as it looks at ways to grow through innovation within its Electric Powertrain business.” It added that direct investment in power electronics of this kind will mean a substantial step in the evolution of the electric powertrain solutions, with higher efficiency and lower system costs, eventually resulting in benefits for customers and final consumers.

“Through this partnership, Marelli and Transphorm will benefit from knowledge and information exchange for new automotive/EV power conversion solutions including OBCs (on-board chargers), DC-DC converters and powertrain inverters. Working alongside Transphorm engineers, Marelli engineers will be able to use their many years of experience in manufacturing excellence to advise and guide on product development relevant to its on-going investment in the development of e-powertrain solutions for EVs and also for motorsport applications,” Marelli added.

Also, for joint development and co-working of engineers, Transphorm will exclusively cooperate with Marelli for two years, to enable the development of new technologies for EVs. Joachim Fetzer, CEO, Electric Powertrain, Marelli, said, “EV power conversion is fundamentally important to the future of EVs and investment in technologies like these is critical to ensure the very highest performance of EVs at a lower cost.”

