March 2020 Bike sales: Suzuki sold 40,636 units, reports 5.7 percent growth last fiscal

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered 40,636 unit sales including domestic and exports until March 22, 2020, followed by a production halt due to Covid-19.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has announced the sales numbers for the month of March 2020. The company has concluded the fiscal year on a positive note by reporting a positive sales growth of 5.7% over FY2018-19. Talking of the cumulative sales, SMIPL sold a total of 7,90,397 units of two-wheelers during the period April 2019 – March 2020 in comparison to 747,506 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Moreover, Suzuki Motorcycle India registered 40,636 unit sales including domestic and exports until March 22, 2020, followed by a production halt due to Covid-19 as per Government directives. Talking of sales In the domestic market, the company sold a total of 33,930 units last month.

Commenting on the sales performance, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said that the company is pleased to close this financial year on a positive note with 5.7% growth amid the precautionary measures taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. He adds that Suzuki attributes this growth to its dealer partners for their determination and exceptional support further translating into customer trust and love. At present, Suzuki’s  first and foremost priority is to ensure the health and safety of the employees and all stakeholders.

Moreover, he says that as the industry fights the Covid-19 pandemic by implementing shutdowns and taking precautionary measures, the brand believe that industry will overcome this difficult time and bounce back with positive growth in the coming months. The fiscal marked Suzuki’s entry into the quarter-litre segment with the launch of all-new Suzuki Gixxer 250 series offering Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) developed exclusively for the Indian market. He concluded his statement by saying that the year was fueled by numerous product launches across categories including the launch of all new Access 125 BS6 compliant model.

