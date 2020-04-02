March 2020 Bike Sales: Royal Enfield sales dip 44 percent with Covid-19 outbreak, 32,630 units sold

Royal Enfield had announced that it has been successful in clearing off the BS4 inventory across its dealerships and starting March 21, 2020, the company started retailing only BS6 models.

Royal Enfield has announced its sales numbers for the month of March 2020. During this period, amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, the Chennai-based manufacturer reported a sales decline of 44 percent. In order to be specific, Royal Enfield sold a total of 32,630 units in India compared to 58,434 units sold during the same period last year. With this, the company suffered a sales decline of 44 percent in the domestic market. Coming to the export numbers, Royal Enfield exported 3,184 units compared to 2,397 units during March 2019. The said area saw an increase of 33 percent.

Combining both domestic and export numbers, Royal Enfield reported 35,814 unit sales last month. In comparison, the sales in March 2019 stood at 60,831 units and hence, a 41 percent decline overall. Previously, Royal Enfield had announced that it has been successful in clearing off the BS4 inventory across its dealerships. Starting March 21, 2020, all Royal Enfield dealerships across India started retailing only BS6 models.

Commenting on the sales performance, Vinod Dasari, CEO at Royal Enfield said that it has been a challenging year for the industry, from subdued market sentiment in the initial quarters, to the current global pandemic situation. However, Royal Enfield continues to remain invested in bringing greater innovation in products and processes. He adds that the company has seen very encouraging response for the new motorcycle variants, its personalization and customization initiative – Make Your Own.

Dasari further said that the same has seen tremendous positive reaction from consumers, new Ride concepts like the Astral and Rongbuk ride have seen more enthusiastic riders participate, and overall there has been a robust growth in Royal Enfield’s digital community. He says that the company is quite confident that in the long-term, there will be slow and steady recovery and astute planning and agility will be the keys to sustained recovery.

