Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

After spearheading the company for five years, Guenter Butschek will relocate to Germany allowing Marc Llistosella to take the new role as CEO and MD of Tata Motors.

Marc Llistosella will assume the new role as the CEO and MD of Tata Motors from July, 2021.

Tata Motors Ltd has announced that Marc Llistosella has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company. Llistosella will assume the new role later this year from July 1. He takes over this duty from Guenter Butschek who served Tata Motors in the same role for the last five years. Butschek informed the company of his desire to move back to Germany at the end of his contract, citing personal reasons. The board of Tata Motors requested Guenter to continue his role till June 30, which he is said to have accepted.

Tata Motors chairman, N Chandrasekaran commented in a media statement welcoming Marc Llistosella to Tata Motors. He mentioned “Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in Commercial Vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India. Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights.”

Llistosella said, “I am delighted to become a part of the unique Tata family. Having been bonded to India for so many years, a new exciting chapter is now opened. We would jointly awaken the potential of Tata Motors.”

Llistosella joins Tata Motors after his role as President and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation between 2015-2018, and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. He has also spent time in the Indian market specifically as the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd between 2008-2014. Llistosella is said to have a passion for data analytics, the importance of electrification and renewable energies.

Chandrasekaran also extended his gratitude to Butschek for his efforts in leading the brand during his tenure.

Tata Motors is currently gearing up to launch its new SUV, resurrecting the iconic badge called the Tata Safari. The new Tata Safari is scheduled to be launched on February 22. To know more about the SUV and what it offers, click here.

